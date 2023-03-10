Skip to main content Skip to footer
IT-OT Consultancy
Leverage our 2,000 world class IT-OT consultants to ensure your digital technologies align with and effectively meet business objectives.

Results-driven IT-OT consultancy with intelligence built in at design

We provide comprehensive IT-OT consultancy for all facets of digital transformation. Our expertise spans corporate programs, digital strategies and roadmaps to manufacturing systems concepts, design and compliance. We excel in process optimization and OT infrastructure.
We adopt a thorough project planning model to engage, research and plan with clients. This ensures project success, risk reduction and ROI measurement assistance. Our deep knowledge of manufacturing systems allows us to understand data and connectivity requirements and construct end-to-end systems from the basis of design. With innovative solutions and extensive process knowledge, we make it our mission to accelerate market entry and enhance patient health.
We provide tailored advisory services, specializing in corporate strategy formulation, digital strategy development and roadmap creation. Our experts also conduct concept studies and program designs.

Three people standing over a desk with high-tech monitors and robotics
We help clients with digital needs assessments, data readiness and cybersecurity risk evaluations, guiding them through each assessment phase with expertise.

Two people standing while looking at and holding a tablet and one person seated at a desk working on a computer
We help clients through the execution phase of projects and assist with vertical slice development, business process mapping, infrastructure design support and project execution remediation.

Lady seated and working at a computer
We help with support service governance, design, change management and process optimization via data analytics. Our services include regulatory compliance assessments, remediation planning and OT infrastructure design.

Lady with receptionist headset seated and working at a dual monitor computer setup

Cognizant life sciences manufacturing services

Thought leadership

IT-OT convergence, advanced analytics and AI, powered by a "connected by intent" mindset

Explore how these technologies are driving evolution in the biopharma sector for the new digital age.

A guy and woman examining a manufacturing kind of unit in a tablet
Enhancing data infrastructure in manufacturing with process analytical technologies (PAT)

Read how using PAT data effectively in manufacturing provides real-time operational insights for better control, higher yields, purity and shorter cycle times.

Abstract dot point connect with gradient lines
How digital twin technology can benefit life sciences manufacturing

Digital twin technology offers life sciences manufacturers a promising solution to streamline processes and improve data quality and integrity. Read our blog to find out more.

Water molecule zoomes image

Whitepapers

Industry 4.0

Revolutionizing life sciences manufacturing through connected systems and data

manufacturing unit
OT Cyber Security

Ensuring business resiliency in life sciences manufacturing 4.0

hands of a person typing in the keyboard on a laptop
Streamlining Computer System Validation (CSV)

A risk-based approach for life sciences manufacturing and labs

one male person explaining something to another person in a laptop screen
Data Egress—Connecting the cloud

Unlocking advanced analytics for the life sciences industry

top view of a cloud like image on a dias enabled with lights

BROCHURE

Smart manufacturing solutions

Leverage digital technologies for faster, better and leaner results

cover page image of the smart manufacturing solutions brochure

BROCHURE

Manufacturing data infrastructure and intelligence

Maximize the potential of your data to make smarter business decisions

cover page image of the data infrastructure and intelligence brochure

BROCHURE

Enabling digital labs through informatics, automation and analytics

Patient-centric lab solutions to power data-driven business decisions and optimized cost efficiencies.

cover page image of the digital lab solutions whitepaper

BROCHURE

Process automation solutions

Supporting your digital objectives through improved visualization, control and quality

cover page image of the process automation solutions brochure

BROCHURE

Manufacturing execution systems

Achieve faster batch release through digital systems that reduces time and errors while delivering context-rich data

cover page image of the smart manufacturing whitepaper
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Gaurav Marya

Life Sciences SBU Head & Global Head of Health Sciences M&A, Cognizant

Gaurav Marya
Jim Lehane

AVP, Head of Life Sciences Manufacturing

