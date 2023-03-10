Skip to main content Skip to footer
Data Infrastructure & Intelligence Solutions
Leverage AVEVA PI systems and advanced analytics to optimize manufacturing data. Access, collect, contextualize and integrate data to achieve operational excellence.

Maximize the potential of your data to make smarter business decisions

Our exceptional team of good manufacturing practice (GMP) experts focuses on manufacturing 4.0 technologies and data strategies for the life sciences industry. We facilitate digital transformation by offering data collection, contextualization, visualization, advanced analytics and data-to-cloud services while modernizing manufacturing systems and driving sustainable business innovation.
Our custom data strategies enable single-source data access, delivering real-time insights for improved outcomes. We ensure regulatory compliance and efficient project delivery through quality assurance and validation solutions that maintain data integrity.
Choose Cognizant as your trusted partner for unparalleled life sciences data services—and leverage our deep expertise and data infrastructure intelligence solutions to elevate your digital transformation journey.
Build your industrial data infrastructure
Elevate your data infrastructure and intelligence—and drive enterprise growth. We design data infrastructures, maximizing value from SCADA, DCS and PLC systems.

Unleash the power of data through advanced analytics
Our expertise spans data analytics platforms, AI/ML solutions and real-time dashboards. Drive innovation, enhance production and reduce costs while optimizing decision-making.

Meet quality standards and achieve excellence
We provide quality validation and compliance in line with ALCOA+ principles. Our tailored QA solutions free resources and enable swift project delivery, data integrity and regulatory compliance.

Our expertise, your peace of mind
Our managed services include audit trail reports, routine health checks, preventative and prescriptive maintenance, and a robust release management strategy to maintain and optimize critical data flows and reduce system downtime.

Data transfer made easy
Cognizant’s data egress, ODIN, securely and efficiently transfers data in real time to cloud platforms. It aggregates, filters, contextualizes and delivers data while eliminating file transfers, data silos, IT costs and lost productivity.

Global AVEVA endorsed system integrator for PI systems
We deliver value-added solutions with industry expertise, PI system knowledge and cutting-edge technology. Enable reliable, real-time data sharing across the enterprise and empower digital transformation.

Cognizant life sciences manufacturing services

IT-OT Consultancy

Leverage over 2,000+ world-class IT-OT consultants working across manufacturing and labs, to ensure your digital technologies align with and effectively meet your business objectives. Our expertise spans corporate programs, digital strategies, and roadmaps to manufacturing systems concepts, design, and compliance.

System Integration

Access extensive support throughout the entire project integration process, covering planning, design, build, testing and qualification. Drive seamless, on-time and within-budget project implementations while meeting your business requirements. Count on our expertise to execute your projects successfully, enabling digital transformation and enhancing patient health.

Site Services

Boost manufacturing uptime and audit readiness with our high-touch support services. Manage OT, manufacturing IT and QC lab system lifecycle for peak compliance. Cognizant delivers a comprehensive range of site services, and our tailored solutions handle all manufacturing support requirements, whether onsite or offsite.

Thought leadership

Data infrastructure excellence changing the shape of biopharma manufacturing

Hear how data historian technology can deliver multiple-system and cross-site data collection, storage and analysis to drive business innovation and efficiencies.

A shot in the arm: The PI System improves the pharmaceutical industry

Accessing and standardizing manufacturing data across diverse historians globally with AVEVA PI System improves operational efficiencies and excellence.

Enhancing data infrastructure in manufacturing with process analytical technologies (PAT)

Adopting PAT effectively in manufacturing provides real-time operational insights that can allow better control and lead to higher yields, purity and/or shorter cycle times.

The path to perfect pharmaceutical batch quality prediction

Businesses within the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector must continuously ensure batch quality is maintained at the highest standards. Data analytics and analysis is key to achieving the “golden batch.”

Resources

PODCAST

Digital transformation in the biopharma industry
PODCAST

Think Star Trek, Think Smart Labs
PANEL DISCUSSION

New Drivers for Change in Biopharma Manufacturing
VIDEO

Delivering Value Outcomes in Life Sciences Manufacturing
Whitepapers

Data Egress—Connecting the cloud

Unlocking advanced analytics for the life sciences industry

Industry 4.0

Revolutionizing life sciences manufacturing through connected systems and data

Streamlining Computer System Validation (CSV)

A risk-based approach for life sciences manufacturing and labs

OT Cyber Security

Ensuring business resiliency in life sciences manufacturing 4.0

BROCHURE

Manufacturing data infrastructure and intelligence

Maximize the potential of your data to make smarter business decisions.

LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Gaurav Marya

Life Sciences SBU Head & Global Head of Health Sciences M&A, Cognizant

Jim Lehane

AVP, Head of Life Sciences Manufacturing

Gerard O’Leary

Director—North America Delivery Leader (Data Infrastructure and Intelligence)

Archana Ramanakumar

SVP & Global Head of Industry Solutions

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

