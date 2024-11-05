Cookie Notice

How long will cookies and similar technologies stay on my device?

The length of time a cookie will stay on your device depends on whether the cookie is a session cookie or a persistent cookie. Session cookies are temporary, only stay on your device while your browser is open and are automatically deleted when you close your browser. Persistent cookies stay on your device until they expire or you or your browser delete them. Our Sites use both session and persistent cookies.

You can access detailed information about the duration each cookie is stored on your device by using the Manage Cookie Settings icon to access the Cookie List. Other similar technologies vary in how long they may stay active and can be removed by the user after each session.

Why do we use these technologies?

Some are required to enable the Sites to operate. Others help us enhance your experience when using the Sites; for example, they help us recognize you when you visit one of our Sites, remember your preferences and, overall, give you a more personalized experience. They can make your interactions with our Sites faster and more secure. They can also give us a better understanding of how people use our Sites, such as what pages are most popular.

Cookies and similar technologies used on the Sites:

We group the cookies and similar technologies used on our Sites into four categories: Strictly necessary cookies, Analytics and performance cookies, Functional cookies, and Advertising and targeting cookies. By using the “Manage Cookie Settings” icon on the Sites, you can obtain more information about each category and make choices about our use of such technologies during your Site visits.