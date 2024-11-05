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Cookie Notice

This Cookie Notice was last updated on 8th April 2024.

This Cookie Notice explains how Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and its worldwide affiliates (“Cognizant”, “we” or “us”) use cookies and similar technologies when you visit our websites on which this Cookie Notice is posted (in this Cookie Notice, we refer to these websites, collectively, as the “Sites”). 

This policy explains generally what these technologies are, why we use them, and how you can control our use of them on our Sites through the interactive “Manage Cookie Settings” icon you will see typically in the bottom left-hand corner of the page you are visiting. Example:

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This Cookie Notice should be read alongside our Cognizant Website Privacy Notice, which provides additional details on how we process your personal information on the Sites.

What are cookies and similar technologies?

A cookie is a small data file. When you visit a website, the website stores this file on your device and subsequently allows the website and third parties to identify your device and certain behaviors, such as content engagement. The Sites use certain types of cookies:

  • First party cookies: Cognizant places on your device when you visit the Sites. 
  • Third-party cookies: Cookies that a third party places on your device when you visit the Sites. Third-party cookies and the use of information collected by third-party cookies on the Sites are governed by the privacy policies of the third-parties that set the cookies on your device, even though they are being set on your device when you visit our Sites. Example, in order for YouTube video player to function, YouTube cookies are required. You can access detailed information about each Third-party cookie, the third party issuing it and the purposes pursued by the third-party setting the cookie by using the Manage Cookie Settings icon to access the Cookie List.

We also use other technologies similar to cookies, such as web beacons (sometimes called “tracking pixels” or “clear gifs”), tags and scripts, which may, for example, help us deliver cookies and understand usage and traffic on the Sites. 

Managing and opting out of these cookies and other technologies is outlined below in more detail. 

How long will cookies and similar technologies stay on my device?

The length of time a cookie will stay on your device depends on whether the cookie is a session cookie or a persistent cookie. Session cookies are temporary, only stay on your device while your browser is open and are automatically deleted when you close your browser. Persistent cookies stay on your device until they expire or you or your browser delete them. Our Sites use both session and persistent cookies. 

You can access detailed information about the duration each cookie is stored on your device by using the Manage Cookie Settings icon to access the Cookie List. Other similar technologies vary in how long they may stay active and can be removed by the user after each session.

Why do we use these technologies?

Some are required to enable the Sites to operate. Others help us enhance your experience when using the Sites; for example, they help us recognize you when you visit one of our Sites, remember your preferences and, overall, give you a more personalized experience. They can make your interactions with our Sites faster and more secure. They can also give us a better understanding of how people use our Sites, such as what pages are most popular. 

Cookies and similar technologies used on the Sites:

We group the cookies and similar technologies used on our Sites into four categories: Strictly necessary cookies, Analytics and performance cookies, Functional cookies, and Advertising and targeting cookies.  By using the “Manage Cookie Settings” icon on the Sites, you can obtain more information about each category and make choices about our use of such technologies during your Site visits.

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Strictly necessary cookies:

Strictly necessary cookies and technologies enable core functionality on the Sites, such as security, accessibility,  personalization and remembering previous actions when navigating back to a page during a single session. You are not able refuse strictly necessary cookies and technologies through the Manage Cookie Settings icon, but they do not gather information about you that could be used for other purposes, such as marketing. 

Analytics and performance cookies: 

Analytics and performance cookies allow us to evaluate and enhance site performance while also analyzing how you use the Sites. They may be set by us or by third-party providers (e.g., Adobe Analytics or Google Analytics) and enable us to track user behavior and measure Sites performance.  

Functional cookies:

Functional cookies and technologies allow the Sites to remember choices you make, such as your preferred language, to improve your browsing experience.  They may be set by us or by third-party providers (e.g. Google Analytics). 

Advertising and targeting cookies:

Advertising, targeting, social media cookies and similar technologies help us deliver marketing and advertising relevant to you, and track the performance of our campaigns. Similarly, we and our advertising partners may use these technologies to better understand your interests and show you relevant ads on other websites.

How to manage and delete cookies and similar technologies on the Sites:

You can customize your choices regarding cookies and similar technologies that are not Strictly necessary cookies on our Sites by clicking the "Manage Cookie Settings” icon you will see on the bottom left of each page when you visit the Sites:

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The “Manage Cookie Settings” icon will, generally, explain the functionality that may be lost given your choices. You may update your choices for the Sites at any time by clicking on the “Manage Cookie Settings” icon. 

You can also manage cookies and other technologies (including those we categorize as Strictly necessary) by adjusting the settings on your internet browser or mobile device. How you do this depends on which browser you use. To find out more, you can consult the help function of your browser or visit www.aboutcookies.org where the procedure for deleting cookies in most browsers is explained.

When you exercise your choices to limit the ability of the Sites to set cookies and similar technologies, you may have a less than optimal user experience or lose the ability to access some functionality on the Sites. 

Do Not Track Signals:

Do Not Track or “DNT” is a browser setting that requests that a web application disable its tracking of an individual user. We do not respond to DNT signals, because there currently is no industry or legal standard for recognizing or honoring DNT signals.

Updates to this Cookie Notice:

We have provided this Cookie Notice for your general information and use only. Since we update this Cookie Notice from time to time to reflect changes in our use of cookies and similar technologies, or for other operational, legal or regulatory reasons, the information in this Cookie Notice is subject to change.

More information and how to contact us:

If you have questions about our use of cookies or similar technologies on the Sites, or if you have any other questions about this Cookie Notice, please contact Cognizant’s Data Protection Officer via email at dataprotectionofficer@cognizant.com.