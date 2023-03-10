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AI Business Accelerators
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Turning unlimited potential into tangible value

As generative AI unveils a world of possibilities, it also introduces new risks and intricacies that can be challenging to navigate.

To help clients harness the power of AI without getting lost in complexity, we've developed a simple approach.

Our AI business accelerators combine high-impact applications of generative AI with automation and industry-specific process expertise into plug-and-play solutions with impactful results.

Learn more about our AI business accelerators for operations.

Spotlight: Revolutionize onboarding with AI-powered solutions

Cognizant introduces AI-powered business orchestration and automation solutions to transform the new hire onboarding process. These innovations are designed to eliminate the complexities of managing multiple systems, improve supervisor interactions and provide comprehensive visibility, ultimately streamlining the onboarding process.

AI business accelerators in action

These represent a small sampling of our over 50+ accelerators.

TECHNOLOGY

Gen AI virtual assistant grows revenue

TECHNOLOGY

Gen AI virtual assistant grows revenue

We’ve helped a technology company leverage gen AI to help partners streamline product inquiries. This resulted in 4X growth in partner activation and 10X growth in revenue.

A woman working on a virtual laptop

TRAINING

Cognizant employees train on gen AI—fast

TRAINING

Cognizant employees train on gen AI—fast

Using our own learning-as-a-service best practices, we created a multi-tiered program that quickly trained 80+% of employees in gen AI technologies and generated 15K+ generative AI-related innovation ideas in 3 months.

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FINANCE

Use gen AI to rapidly scale operations

FINANCE

Use gen AI to rapidly scale operations

We’ve helped a globally expanding ops team cut on-boarding training content development times by 75% with our learning-as-a-service gen AI accelerator, making new employees more productive, faster.

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FIELD OPERATIONS

Gen AI boosts field ops efficiencies

FIELD OPERATIONS

Gen AI boosts field ops efficiencies

We’ve helped an autonomous vehicle company create a repeatable solution for field operations workflows. It used gen AI to improve driving and routing for autonomous vehicles enabling real-time efficiency monitoring and realizing $2M in annual savings.

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CONSUMER GOODS/RETAIL

Gen AI speeds processes and communications

CONSUMER GOODS/RETAIL

Gen AI speeds processes and communications

Our new gen AI-powered email solution scans inquiries for intent and sentiment, extracts content and composes follow-up emails for analyst review resulting in 70% shorter cycle times, 20% greater analyst productivity and higher user satisfaction.

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AI BUSINESS ACCELERATORS

Examples of benefits we have delivered

With our accelerators, we bring AI technologies and business processes together to unlock new levels of efficiency.

Personalized experiences

Our AI business accelerators can help your operations find new insights from locked-in untouchable data and deliver what your customers are looking for, fast, as well as provide new experiences for customers and employees that drive deeper, longer-lasting engagement.

  • 80% increase in self-servicing using gen AI
  • 50% faster new-employee onboarding
  • 40% higher customer and employee satisfaction

Insights in moments

Quickly synthesize vast amounts of information and accurately extract meaningful insights that can drive better decisioning and speed-up operations for business leaders and field specialists alike.

  • 75% faster content creation
  • 70% increase in speed of content analysis, processing and summarization
  • 50% faster medical records summarization

Improved productivity, process efficiencies

Reset the standards for productivity and efficiency—from cutting call handling and claims processing times to generating personalized content to improving business operations.

  • 70% reduction in human intervention
  • 60% higher process efficiency
  • 50% reduction in average handling time (AHT)

Increased business acceleration, revenues

Reach new target clients for sales and marketing, scale operations to boost revenues and generate new business markets.

  • 50% increase in processing speed to scale fast
  • 10X improvement in business activation
  • 40% cost savings

Videos

HR future: AI-inspired employee experiences

Cognizant Neuro® and Cognizant AI business accelerators enhance employee onboarding with AI and automation.

New paths to progress with generative AI

Gen AI can help solve the biggest problems of our time, even the ones we haven’t identified yet.

Recently published insights

AI business accelerators for operations

Our AI business accelerators combine high-impact applications of generative AI with automation and industry-specific process expertise into plug-and-play solutions with impactful results.

Know more
purple sky
How gen AI will become a superpower for customer service reps

Our research shows generative AI won’t replace service agents —but will, rather, make them more effective.

Know more
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Supporting workers in the gen AI revolution

Learn why businesses should embrace, not restrict, workers’ “shadow adoption” of generative AI.

Know more
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Harnessing AI’s power—ethically and equitably

Gen AI’s potential to transform industries and society takes responsible design and stakeholders.

Know more
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AI needs process mining

Start with process mining for more impactful AI.

Know more
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AI + Automation working together
are game-changing

Explore our intelligent automation solutions.

Explore IPA
Explore AI performance imperatives

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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