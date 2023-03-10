Automate information intake for faster underwriting, claim handling and policy administration. Document intake is core to the insurance business. Carriers require myriad forms, letters, faxes, emails and other correspondence from a variety of stakeholders to enable functions such as underwriting, claims and policy administration. Until now, document intake has been a largely manual task, requiring in most cases hundreds of staff. Cognizant Insurance Intake Automation is designed to help accelerate the information intake process. This software-as-a-service (SaaS) product powers document identification, classification, sorting and routing so business functions have quicker access to the details needed to facilitate decisions.