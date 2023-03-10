Skip to main content Skip to footer
Insurance Intake Automation
Contact

Automate information intake for faster underwriting, claim handling and policy administration.

Document intake is core to the insurance business. Carriers require myriad forms, letters, faxes, emails and other correspondence from a variety of stakeholders to enable functions such as underwriting, claims and policy administration. Until now, document intake has been a largely manual task, requiring in most cases hundreds of staff. 
Cognizant Insurance Intake Automation is designed to help accelerate the information intake process. This software-as-a-service (SaaS) product powers document identification, classification, sorting and routing so business functions have quicker access to the details needed to facilitate decisions.
Accelerate key processes
Accelerate key processes

Carriers have achieved operational cost savings up to 60% in processes such as underwriting, claims and policy administration through faster access to data.

Image displaying connectivity in a population
Gain visibility and insight
Gain visibility and insight

The dashboard view of document and data flow usage provides insight into operational, quality and turnaround metrics to improve internal service agreement management and support regulatory compliance.

Tablet displaying statistical data
Nonstop improvement
Nonstop improvement

Machine learning enables the product to train itself in process patterns and nuances, so completing these tasks becomes faster and more accurate over time.

Data Vortex
Better customer experience
Better customer experience

Realize faster turnaround time for policy quotes and claim notifications, so both internal and external customers have a better overall experience.

Man looking at tablet
Cognizant insurance intake automation

Automate document intake for faster, more accurate results.

Learn more
Accelerating digital transformation in insurance

Help insurers break the digital deadlock and make progress.

Learn more

Latest thinking

Modernizing insurance data to drive intelligent decisions

To thrive during a period of unprecedented volatility, insurers will need to leverage artificial intelligence to make faster and better business decisions – and do so at scale. For many insurers, achieving what we call “intelligent decisioning” will require them to modernize their data foundation to draw actionable insights from a wide variety of both traditional and new sources.

Read more
drive intelligent business
RPA is just the start: How insurers can develop a successful intelligent process automation strategy

From property and casualty, through life and annuity, insurers of all stripes need to transcend task-based robotic process automation and holistically embrace more powerful intelligent process automation to improve their performance in today’s growth-challenged marketplace.

Read more
rpa for insurers

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.