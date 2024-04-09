DigitalLab@OST – a place where Science, Digital Technologies, and Business Know-How converge and where Innovation has no boundaries – Interview with Dr. Vlatko Davidovski

Contact: Dr. Vlatko Davidovski, Industry Consulting Leader

DigitalLab@OST is the place to be for implementation-oriented digitalization from idea to scale driven by the latest findings in applied sciences. Our key goal is to facilitate rapid Digital Execution for manufacturing industries across the value chain. To give personal insights Cognizant Blog talks with Dr. Vlatko Davidovski, Cognizant, Industry Consulting Leader:

1. What makes DigitalLab@OST so unique in driving digital transformation in the DACH market?

DigitalLab@OST stands out for its unique experience in digital transformation, its highly passionate team, and the collaborative ecosystem that enables the magic of innovation to happen. By bringing together the scientific brains of OST University, the business acumen of University of St. Gallen, and the digital transformation experience and scalability of Cognizant - we enable exactly that - ideas to turn to products, services and business value.

2. What's special about Cognizant's contribution to the lab, and how does the company help customers stand out in accelerating digitalization for its clients?

Cognizant is one of the founders of the lab and knowing the importance of collaboration and partnership in innovation, we live that every day. Cognizant's contribution to the DigitalLab@OST is marked from day one of the lab foundation, by our deep industry expertise and global capabilities. We bring a wealth of experience in digital strategy, advisory, technology implementation, and change management, enabling our clients to unlock new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. Most of our customers need to make innovation and transformation happen across the globe wherever they are, and that’s where we at Cognizant have a great track record.

3. What does it mean for you, to work in such an innovative environment, like the DigitalLab@OST?

Working in an innovation-driven environment like DigitalLab@OST is simply said inspiring. Every day, witnessing our team bring bold ideas and transform them into tangible products with such enthusiasm and passion - that is truly special and something to be grateful for. Our lab is a place where collaboration thrives, where impacts are real. Being surrounded by such an amazing team with unique personalities is incredibly captivating.