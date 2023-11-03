Skip to main content Skip to footer
Manufacturing
Contact

Analytics. Automation. Artificial intelligence. Smart factories. Integrated systems. With new digital skills and technologies, manufacturers can make business decisions based on real-time contextual data. It’s the biggest opportunity of the age, and we can help you make the transition.

Cognizant and The Manufacturing Institute Marginal Dollar Research

With all the many challenges manufacturers are facing and all the areas they could invest in to solve them, if they had an extra marginal dollar, where would they start?

Get the report
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Experience makes a difference.

We solve the manufacturing industry’s biggest challenges. We’re ready for yours.

RESULTS

IT modernization with new SAP S/4HANA Digital Core

RESULTS

IT modernization with new SAP S/4HANA Digital Core

achieves higher levels of manufacturing agility, collaboration and efficiency.

Learn more

RESULTS

Process redesign simplifies operations, saves costs

RESULTS

Process redesign simplifies operations, saves costs

for a global water technology to the tune of $25 million.

Learn more

RESULTS

IoT platform connects data and spurs innovation

RESULTS

IoT platform connects data and spurs innovation

for a leading US-based heavy equipment manufacturer.

Learn more
CONSULTING & SOLUTIONS

Ensuring optimal results from technology investments and digital programs

Cognizant offers comprehensive solutions to manage the field services operations of manufacturers, ensuring first time right-service provisioning and effective service staff management.

We help our clients transition from traditional equipment selling to a service delivery-based business model enabled by digital technologies. We also have a plug and play offering that provides manufacturers with field services capabilities using Cognizant intellectual property.

Learn more

Industry 4.0 is ushering in a new era of greater agility, visibility and control across information (OT/IT) systems connecting the physical world of machines, environments and products. Real-time information from previously siloed systems and data help run operations more efficiently, predict failures and provide a safer work environment. Learn how we’re working with clients across products, plants and geographies to drive better business outcomes.

Connected Factories

See how a modular service offering helps visualize continuous insights to cut costs, improve productivity and design next-gen products.

View PDF

Cognizant OnePlant™

Pivot your silo-based manufacturing operations to a more integrated framework that can manage new requirements for mass customization.

View PDF

iREACH is Cognizant’s proprietary solution to help process manufacturing clients attain compliance with the REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) regulations of the European Union by building an information base from existing enterprise applications and guiding users through REACH stages with in-built configurable workflows.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The manufacturing segments we serve

Industrial manufacturing

Helping manufacturers of heavy equipment, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R), industrial supplies and automation systems build more connected products and boost the bottom line.

Process manufacturing

Services for companies in the chemicals, building materials, pulp and paper and mining sectors to streamline processes and gain operational visibility.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for manufacturing clients.

Learn more
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

BLOG

Three ways gen AI is already changing manufacturing

By getting a real and rational look at where generative AI is at work today, manufacturers can better see where it will produce the best results for them.

Read more
Futuristic manufacturing warehouse

EBOOK

Retooling manufacturing for agility and resilience

Leveraging data is the new currency of automation, optimization and profound transformation.

View PDF

EBOOK

Challenge your cloud to do more

Cloud is the bridge to becoming a modern business. It provides the foundation for your digital strategy to simplify your infrastructure, improve resilience, accelerate agility and reduce costs.

View PDF
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Stepping up the pace

For manufacturing leaders hard hit by COVID-19, here are research-based insights on the best next steps to take.

Read more
binary codes
Crafting the post-COVID manufacturing enterprise

Modern manufacturers must embrace holistic agility and resilience and democratize access to applications and data.

Read more
masked doctor with a tab
Decision making: The new frontier for automation

Decision process automation is a forward-looking, practical strategy to improve enterprise operations

Read more
manequin-like robot
Making industry 4.0 real

Businesses that plan for and act upon rapid changes in technology and processes have a lot to gain.

Read more
engineer operating a machine
4 ways tech is remolding digital supply chain

Emerging digital technologies are connecting processes, partners, products and services to enhance today’s networked supply chain.

Read more
engineer checking on digital tech
Cognizant joins Open Manufacturing Alliance

The Open Manufacturing Platform is a global alliance that brings business and technology leaders in the manufacturing industry together to drive innovation at scale across the manufacturing value chain.

Cognizant actively contributes to this alliance with our technology and domain expertise to define open standards and reference architectures as well as develop reference implementations.

open manufacturing logo

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.