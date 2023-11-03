Manufacturing

Industry 4.0 is ushering in a new era of greater agility, visibility and control across information (OT/IT) systems connecting the physical world of machines, environments and products. Real-time information from previously siloed systems and data help run operations more efficiently, predict failures and provide a safer work environment. Learn how we’re working with clients across products, plants and geographies to drive better business outcomes.

Connected Factories

See how a modular service offering helps visualize continuous insights to cut costs, improve productivity and design next-gen products.