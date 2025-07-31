AI Agents
Solve complex challenges with multi-agent systems
Today, operations are built for predictability. Yet amid constant change and volatility, future-proofing requires a shift to adaptability.
AI agents that interpret context, make decisions and take action enable businesses to operate dynamically by design—becoming more responsive, efficient and resilient.
Cognizant helps your business bring this vision to life. We identify where agentic models can deliver outsized impact, work with you to reimagine processes and help deploy networks of agents that unlock new levels of efficiency and agility.
The Agent Effect podcast
Join AI pioneers and enterprise leaders on The Agent Effect to explore how autonomous AI agents and multi-agent systems are transforming the way businesses think, operate, and innovate. This podcast unpacks real-world deployments, implementation and ethical considerations, and the future of intelligent systems—offering a strategic roadmap for organizations looking to get ahead in the AI era. Brought to you by Cognizant.
The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)
Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri and Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant
Co-founder of Siri and Airbnb’s VP of AI Experience, Adam Cheyer, and Cognizant’s CTO of AI, Babak Hodjat, reflect on the evolution of AI agents since Siri and what makes multi-agent systems so powerful in today’s enterprise landscape.
The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)
Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri and Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant
In part two, Adam Cheyer (Co-founder of Siri/VP of AI Experience at Airbnb) and Babak Hodjat (CTO of AI, Cognizant) break down how businesses can begin their agentic transformation — from collapsing silos to designing systems that think, act, and scale with intelligence.
Featured platforms and services
At the forefront of multi-agent systems
At Cognizant, we recognized early that agentic AI and multi-agent systems represent a cornerstone of enterprise transformation. And we developed frameworks, tools and platforms to help clients quickly capitalize on these new technologies.
Our AI Research Lab is a leader in multi-agent systems, integrating this capability into our Neuro AI Decisioning platform in 2024 and introducing the Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator in January 2025.
We're also using agentic AI internally, optimizing our operations with over 40 agentic implementations completed in 2024. This forms the core of our agentic infrastructure strategy, empowering associates with multichannel, context-rich interactions.
