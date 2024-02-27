The challenge

SailGP is a thrilling sport that features intense, high-speed competition between 10 national teams racing identical F50 catamarans. It’s also out to change the world by putting social and environmental impact at the forefront of athletic endeavor. Since 2021, SailGP has operated a second podium—the Impact League—recognizing its teams’ commitment to a more sustainable and inclusive future.

SailGP collects a vast amount of sustainability data from teams for the Impact League, and wanted to present that data in one place, make it easy to access and understand by presenting it in a way which both excited and inspired fans. It turned to Cognizant for help to design a new, interactive and sustainable digital fan experience.