The need to work seamlessly across data sources is critical for every enterprise.

Talend is one of the largest pure-play vendors of open-source software that provides data integration, data management, enterprise application integration, and big data software and solutions.

When deploying enterprise integration and big data analytics services, Cognizant puts Talend’s wide breadth of open-source middleware solutions to work to address both data management and application integration requirements. On the service delivery side, Cognizant and Talend empower companies like yours to reduce costs and gain competitive advantage by deploying advanced data integration, data quality, mobile device management (MDM) and big data solutions on an open-source platform.