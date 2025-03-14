Skip to main content Skip to footer
World Economic Forum annual meeting 2025

Go beyond AI’s table stakes

It's undeniable: AI is opening new ways of seeing and experiencing the world, along with new levels of expectation—for swift and personalized medical treatment, for engaging retail experiences, for seamless access to government services, and for reassurance on transparency and trust.

To meet the rising expectations of customers, employees and wider society, organizations must go beyond. Beyond the usual. Beyond the expected. To transform the raw power of AI into enterprise-grade solutions that delight people—and achieve returns at scale.

As strategic partner to the World Economic Forum, Cognizant will contribute insight and expertise to the dialogue at Davos 2025 under the theme Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.

PERSPECTIVE

'New minds, new markets'

Our research shows that Al-friendly consumers will drive more than half of purchases by 2030

55%

Solutions and initiatives

Our 360-degree approach to responsible AI helps us tap its startling power and collaboratively chart next steps, for our clients and our communities.

Cognizant Neuro® AI platform

Neuro AI enables innovation and growth: Business processes, IT operations, cybersecurity, edge computing and multiagent orchestration.

AI Research Lab

We’re bridging science and the pragmatic application of AI, to foster a productive and innovative future for businesses—and society.

Training one million to effectively use AI

Through Synapse, our groundbreaking training initiative, we’re building the workforce of tomorrow—and helping professionals embrace it.

Shaping the AI-enabled future

Our AI principles are designed to foster trust and respect for people and the environment throughout the entire AI lifecycle.

Latest thinking

Our leaders’ perspectives on the opportunity with AI to improve the lives of individuals, communities and wider society.

Align AI with what consumers want

AI is reshaping consumer behavior, but even the most tech-savvy shoppers still crave some human involvement in their buying decisions.

Turning an AI age into a digital Enlightenment

As we continue to rapidly advance AI, it’s time to help individuals reclaim their digital selves with a transparent approach to AI governance.

Challenges and opportunities of a circular economy

From waste to wealth—drive sustainability and profitability with circular economy practices. See how businesses can make a positive change.

3 gen AI strategic imperatives for CFOs

See how a nonconventional approach to gen AI can help CFOs revolutionize finance, drive growth and gain a competitive edge while encouraging innovation.

Ensure safe multi-agent systems

Find out how advancements in AI agents are reshaping automation—and explore the critical safety measures needed to manage autonomous behavior.

Reimagining learning for the future of work

By leveraging AI for personalized learning, we can prepare the workforce for the skills needed to thrive—while unleashing creativity and innovation.

Our leaders at Davos

Ravi Kumar S

Chief Executive Officer

Surya Gummadi

Executive Vice President and President, Cognizant Americas

Jane Livesey

Head of Cognizant Asia Pacific and Japan

Manoj Mehta

Head of Cognizant Europe, Middle East and Africa

Jatin Dalal

Chief Financial Officer

Prasad Sankaran

Executive Vice President, Software and Platform Engineering

Visit us in Davos

Cognizant’s chalet at the World Economic Forum is located at Promenade 68 between Merantix and the Central Sporthotel. 

