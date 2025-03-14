World Economic Forum annual meeting 2025

Go beyond AI’s table stakes

It's undeniable: AI is opening new ways of seeing and experiencing the world, along with new levels of expectation—for swift and personalized medical treatment, for engaging retail experiences, for seamless access to government services, and for reassurance on transparency and trust.

To meet the rising expectations of customers, employees and wider society, organizations must go beyond. Beyond the usual. Beyond the expected. To transform the raw power of AI into enterprise-grade solutions that delight people—and achieve returns at scale.

As strategic partner to the World Economic Forum, Cognizant will contribute insight and expertise to the dialogue at Davos 2025 under the theme Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.