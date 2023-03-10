Skip to main content Skip to footer
Product Lifecycle Management
Accelerating digital transformation

The quality of your product data is one of the first considerations in your digital transformation strategy
That’s why Cognizant’s approach to product lifecycle management (PLM) brings product information, people and digital processes together to drive strategic benefit. 
Whether your goal is to reduce cycle time to market, improve product operations or make a significant impact on your bottom line, product data holds the key to informed decision-making.
Most organizations embarking on PLM transformation are asking these questions:
  • What is next-gen PLM in a digital context?
  • What are the opportunities for our business?
  • Do we have the right capabilities to embrace digital for product data?
  • What steps can we take to validate our PLM strategy?
Cognizant can provide the answers. We perform organizational reviews from the top down and provide implementation services from the bottom up. Our dedicated team of subject-matter experts, all of whom have strong engineering backgrounds, will help you transform for tomorrow while overcoming today’s challenges.

A modern approach to PLM

Based on research and years of client work, Cognizant offers a modern and meticulous approach to PLM in a digital context.

We leverage human-centric and design thinking principles to uncover fresh insights in product data that are often missed when building new products. This helps you meet hidden customer needs your competitors aren’t even aware of.

Achieve lasting change

We provide the exact range of services to meet your specific needs for PLM transformation. Our digital services include:

  • Product Data as a Service (PDaaS)
  • PLM Digital Footprinting
  • PLM Analytics
  • PLM Microservices Architecture
  • PLM on Blockchain
  • PLM on Cloud
  • PLM Digital Assessment Framework

Optimize technology investments

Knowing what to do and how to do it are equally important. Cognizant PLM consulting services can help ensure you’re on the right course with: 

  • PLM roadmap and strategy
  • PLM maturity assessment
  • PLM vendor evaluation
  • Business process re-engineering
  • Migration feasibility studies and impact analyses

Leverage our global delivery model

With expertise in all major commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) PLM products—including Teamcenter, PTC Windchill, Enovia/MatrixOne and Agile PLM—Cognizant provides a wide range of technology services leveraging our global delivery model. We help customers reduce their operational costs and achieve business value with the following services:

  • Product implementation and customization
  • Business systems and CAD/CAM integration
  • Global collaboration 
  • Reporting and analytics 
  • Maintenance and support

Migrate with ease

With the increasing pace of M&A and a proliferation of technology platforms, PLM migration has become a critical need for many organizations. Cognizant’s tool-based migration and upgrade approach provides a structured methodology to ensure your hassle-free and successful PLM migration.

Software aids healthcare data quality

Cognizant developed new business processes for a medical device manufacturer looking to both improve its response to adverse events and to adhere to US product quality control guidelines. The solution to both challenges came from improved data quality.

Our partners

Strategic partnerships with leading technology companies provide our clients comprehensive digital PLM solutions that transform products, services and experiences. Our alliances enable us to provide end-to-end services that bring together product data, people, digital processes and technology to drive new business value.

