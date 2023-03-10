Product Lifecycle Management
Solutions
A modern approach to PLM
Based on research and years of client work, Cognizant offers a modern and meticulous approach to PLM in a digital context.
We leverage human-centric and design thinking principles to uncover fresh insights in product data that are often missed when building new products. This helps you meet hidden customer needs your competitors aren’t even aware of.
Achieve lasting change
We provide the exact range of services to meet your specific needs for PLM transformation. Our digital services include:
- Product Data as a Service (PDaaS)
- PLM Digital Footprinting
- PLM Analytics
- PLM Microservices Architecture
- PLM on Blockchain
- PLM on Cloud
- PLM Digital Assessment Framework
Optimize technology investments
Knowing what to do and how to do it are equally important. Cognizant PLM consulting services can help ensure you’re on the right course with:
- PLM roadmap and strategy
- PLM maturity assessment
- PLM vendor evaluation
- Business process re-engineering
- Migration feasibility studies and impact analyses
Leverage our global delivery model
With expertise in all major commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) PLM products—including Teamcenter, PTC Windchill, Enovia/MatrixOne and Agile PLM—Cognizant provides a wide range of technology services leveraging our global delivery model. We help customers reduce their operational costs and achieve business value with the following services:
- Product implementation and customization
- Business systems and CAD/CAM integration
- Global collaboration
- Reporting and analytics
- Maintenance and support
Migrate with ease
With the increasing pace of M&A and a proliferation of technology platforms, PLM migration has become a critical need for many organizations. Cognizant’s tool-based migration and upgrade approach provides a structured methodology to ensure your hassle-free and successful PLM migration.
Our partners
Strategic partnerships with leading technology companies provide our clients comprehensive digital PLM solutions that transform products, services and experiences. Our alliances enable us to provide end-to-end services that bring together product data, people, digital processes and technology to drive new business value.
