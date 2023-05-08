Skip to main content Skip to footer

The reimagined contact centre

Generative AI holds incredible potential to enhance customer experience. But who has the right framework in place to integrate bold new AI opportunities at scale?

The contact centre is the heart of customer experience, making it critical to keep up with the changing needs of customers. In this paper we reveal the impact large language models and generative AI like Google Gemini are already having in advanced contact centre operations, and how to leverage them effectively, ethically, and with maximum impact.

At Cognizant, we have been working with Australian and international clients in customer-centric industries, including retail and finance, to implement next generation CCAI solutions and build custom LLM implementations using the Google Contact Center AI platform. We are ready to move businesses beyond exploration and into active application of these capabilities for significant benefit today.

