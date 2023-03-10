Skip to main content Skip to footer
Customer Intelligence
Segment, personalize and target

Cognizant customer intelligence provides a unified customer journey and analytics platform so your business can engage with the right customers across the right channels at the right time.
Now, you can:
  • Create a 360-degree omnichannel view of customers with rich context and behavioral insights
  • Drive brand loyalty through effective customer segmentation and personalization across their journey
  • Optimize revenue and profit by prescribing a personalized next best action/next best offer for every customer
  • Increase retention by offering the most relevant, engaging and seamless customer experiences

Build loyalty and return business by optimizing offers across all customer touchpoints and targeting high-value customers.

Our approach

We deliver superior user experiences across all your channels by parsing customer behavior in real time, allowing you to anticipate customer needs and identify the right markets and opportunities for business growth and cost savings. Cognizant creates flexible technology platforms that allow organizations to apply data analytics and machine learning opportunities to:
  • Expand cross-selling and upselling
  • Apply analytics to customer behavior by channel or salesperson
  • Optimize contact center operations
  • Improve the quality of campaign and third-party leads
  • Mitigate customer attrition

Featured work

LIFE SCIENCES

Siemens Healthineers transforms CX across the globe
A healthcare professional taking a client call using her headphone

HEALTHCARE

AI data analytics drives better patient care
Two medical professional in PPE kit inspecting a few x-ray plates

