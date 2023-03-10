Customer Intelligence
Build loyalty and return business by optimizing offers across all customer touchpoints and targeting high-value customers.
Our approach
We deliver superior user experiences across all your channels by parsing customer behavior in real time, allowing you to anticipate customer needs and identify the right markets and opportunities for business growth and cost savings. Cognizant creates flexible technology platforms that allow organizations to apply data analytics and machine learning opportunities to:
- Expand cross-selling and upselling
- Apply analytics to customer behavior by channel or salesperson
- Optimize contact center operations
- Improve the quality of campaign and third-party leads
- Mitigate customer attrition
