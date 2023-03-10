Cognizant® AI Training Data Services: Turning raw, multi modal data into model ready fuel

Enterprise AI success depends on data—even the best machine learning algorithms fail without clean, relevant training data.

For many years, Cognizant has helped digital-native leaders train some of the world’s most advanced AI models. Working with trailblazers in tech, healthcare, automotive, media and retail our specialists have curated, annotated and quality-checked billions of data points and millions of data labels across every major modality—including speech, 2D/3D imagery, video and LiDAR, often enriched with geospatial metadata for added accuracy.

Our AI Training Data Services now enable global clients across industries to efficiently build, refine, validate and deploy enterprise-ready AI models at scale using a technology-enabled, human-in-the-loop approach.