Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@34e785c9" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5a939217" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@35e8d317" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@3ec3bb29" Investors
AI Training Data Services
Contact

Cognizant® AI Training Data Services: Turning raw, multi modal data into model ready fuel

Enterprise AI success depends on data—even the best machine learning algorithms fail without clean, relevant training data.

For many years, Cognizant has helped digital-native leaders train some of the world’s most advanced AI models. Working with trailblazers in tech, healthcare, automotive, media and retail our specialists have curated, annotated and quality-checked billions of data points and millions of data labels across every major modality—including speech, 2D/3D imagery, video and LiDAR, often enriched with geospatial metadata for added accuracy.

Our AI Training Data Services now enable global clients across industries to efficiently build, refine, validate and deploy enterprise-ready AI models at scale using a technology-enabled, human-in-the-loop approach.

Our services

What it includes

Multi‑modal labeling (text, image, audio, video, 3D, LiDAR); sensor‑fusion and geospatial enrichment; multi‑layer QA with ML‑assisted checks

Results

High‑precision data ready for training or fine‑tuning

What it includes

Supervised fine tuning (SFT) sets, reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), adversarial/red team data

Results

Models align to domain language, brand tone and safety requirements

What it includes

Agentic solution context data; LLM benchmarks, leaderboards and reports; secure virtual private cloud (VPC) deployment with full lineage

Results

Transparent performance tracking and regulatory compliance

Engagement models

End to end managed service for mission critical programs

À la carte data services execution for defined tasks

Consulting and enablement to boost in house teams

AI in action

ADTECH & DIGITAL ADVERTISING

Driving superior data quality for safer, more relevant Ads with HITL

ADTECH & DIGITAL ADVERTISING

Driving superior data quality for safer, more relevant Ads with HITL

Powering one of the world’s largest online advertising networks with HITL validation for ad generation and placement. By annotating millions of creatives and landing pages and enforcing brand-safety policies, we sustain 99.9% data quality—strengthening ad relevance, user safety, and advertiser trust.

a women working on desktop

CONTENT MANAGEMENT

AI accuracy boost for safer content experiences

CONTENT MANAGEMENT

AI accuracy boost for safer content experiences

Enabling one of the leading video sharing platforms to manage content intelligently to increase user adoption and engagement using HITL and RLHF—boosting core classifier decisioning by 10–15%. Our RAG-based policy copilots enhance human review efficiency by up to 30%.

a men working on desktop

Benefits at a glance


Higher model accuracy

Domain‑specific data and RLHF align outputs to business context


Faster time‑to‑market

Optimized labeling process and expert HITL shortens the AI development lifecycle


Lower risk

Human QA, consensus checks and adversarial testing help address emerging AI‑risk rules


Reduced cost

Managed scale is more efficient than ad‑hoc internal operations

Why Cognizant

Proven at scale

Quality-checked billions of data points and millions of labels across modalities like speech, imagery, video, LiDAR and text

Deep industry fluency

Finance, healthcare, automotive and more, with ontology‑level precision

Operational excellence

Decades of data and AI expertise, process engineering and workforce management experience applied to data operations

Vendor‑agnostic tech integration

Best‑fit platforms, no lock‑in

Thought leadership

Agentic AI’s impact: redefining business operations

Agentic AI revolutionizes business by connecting tools, models and logic, enabling intelligent systems that both think and act orchestrating enterprise-wide impact.

Know more
Colorful glass blocks in pink and blue hues
Mapping the future in a driverless world

High-definition mapping is a critical enabler for creating a driverless world of autonomous vehicles—and training AV algorithms with these hyper-detailed maps is the other crucial step.

Know more
An AI showing information of cars running on a highway
How gen AI will forever change data engineering

Data engineers are to gen AI what coders are to software. Their future will be shaped by harnessing the power of this transformative technology.

Know more
AI camera focusing on all the people walking across a street

Cognizant launches AI Training Data Services to accelerate AI model development at enterprise scale.

Read the press release

"As businesses aim to develop AI-driven applications and implement generative and agentic AI, their need for better training data is rapidly increasing. Cognizant's AI Training Data Services deliver superior, diverse data that speeds up AI model creation, enhances model precision and support adherence to regulations. This solution is essential for organizations looking to harness the full potential of AI and stay ahead in the competitive landscape."  

Anil Vijayan, Partner at Everest Group

Ready to scale your AI models on a reliable, enterprise-grade data infrastructure?

Contact us to learn how Cognizant can help you build, fine-tune, validate and deploy AI models faster and better.