Skip to main content Skip to footer
Technology

The right cloud strategy simplifies complexity, enables more productive and scalable workloads and moves data and insights across your business in real-time. More than just infrastructure, cloud is a catalyst for creating value, maximizing benefits and driving the next-gen operating model that runs as if on intuition.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Digital-driven, the future of work

No longer a nice-to-have, a fully developed and hyper-scale digital platform is the only means to ensure commercial relevance and a financial future in the decade ahead.

Learn more
mountain
Adopting a platform strategy for growth

Here’s how to deploy open platforms to expand customer capabilities and offer modern experiences that accelerate growth and create strategic advantages.

Learn how
road
Five ways to deliver modern experience

Businesses today must be fanatical about how they deliver experiences to an increasingly savvy user community. Enhance the appeal of software-driven products and services in the digital-first age.

Learn more
girl looking at the mirror
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Modernize, integrate and enable technology

Cognizant Softvision

Working at the intersection of engineering, design and strategy, we help our clients create game-changing digital experiences and relevant, memorable and rewarding interactions.

Applications Services & Modernization

We help you integrate accelerators, platforms and strategic partners to modernize core business applications and achieve agility, flexibility and speed.

Cloud Enablement

We meet you where you are—and work with you—to maximize your cloud investment, enabling you to extract all the benefits and value it offers.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Harness technology that drives flexibility and speed

RESULTS

Swiss Re enables one-click resiliency on Azure

RESULTS

Swiss Re enables one-click resiliency on Azure

By migrating SAP S/4HANA applications to a hyperscale public cloud.

Learn more
Reading

RESULTS

Severn Trent Water accelerated app release by 300%

RESULTS

Severn Trent Water accelerated app release by 300%

and improved new project start up by 75%.

Learn more
girl picking glass

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.