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Agent Foundry
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Cognizant Agent Foundry: Enabling the future of enterprise intelligence

Agentic AI is ushering in a new era for business & technology transformation, moving beyond traditional automation to intelligent systems that can interpret goals, break down complex tasks, and act autonomously across workflows. These agentic systems orchestrate tools, models, and logic to deliver dramatic gains in productivity, decision-making, and customer engagement. However, the current agentification approaches are slow, risky and expensive with organizations struggling to move beyond isolated pilots.

Cognizant® Agent Foundry serves as the enterprise-grade framework that brings this vision to life, enabling organizations to rapidly design, deploy and orchestrate autonomous AI agents at scale. Built on our IP-ready reusable assets and easily integrated with leading partner ecosystems, Agent Foundry provides the tools, templates and governance to make agentic AI real – at scale.

Core pillars

Leverage contextual and iterative flow modeling with right tools and APIs for scalability of autonomous process design

Cognizant's enterprise-grade accelerators—including Cognizant® Agent Foundry Composer for rapid agent grounding, build and deployment, Cognizant® Agent Foundry Ops for observability, governance, FinOps and agent lifecycle management and a rich ecosystem of reusable templates, tools and connectors.

From cross-industry agents such as customer service to industry-specific agents like underwriting and data value chain agents, we deliver a comprehensive portfolio of agentic solutions powered by Cognizant IP, hyperscaler platforms and leading ecosystem partners.

Reusable assets blending deep domain knowledge with cutting edge technologies

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Cognizant Agent Foundry journey

Ideate

Identify and prioritize agentification opportunities, map user journeys and rapidly prototyping multi-agent solutions.

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Design

Use process mining and context engineering to evaluate existing workflows and redesign agentified process workflows.

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Engineer

Build and optimize multi-agent systems, leverage Cognizant’s accelerators/platforms, custom and partner solutions for orchestration and integration.

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Scale

Deploy agentic solutions across enterprise, implement observability, governance, and responsible AI practices to extend and sustain impact.

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This journey is supported throughout by Cognizant Consulting capabilities spanning across strategy, business process, technology and organizational change management to guide clients through their comprehensive agentic transformation. 

Outcomes delivered

INSURANCE

Agentic AI drives 300% surge in first-time content approval

INSURANCE

Agentic AI drives 300% surge in first-time content approval

Agentic AI streamlined regulated content approvals for a UK financial services firm, cutting cycles from four weeks to four minutes, improving first‑time approvals from 20% to 80%.

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INSURANCE

Gen AI-powered finance automation, 98% positive feedback

INSURANCE

Gen AI-powered finance automation, 98% positive feedback

We enabled a Fortune 500 insurer to automate earnings reviews and calls, uncover missed insights, cut report drafting time by 24%, achieve 98% positive feedback.

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TECHNOLOGY

Enabled 10M+ monthly user actions, 2x faster response, 350% platform capacity boost

TECHNOLOGY

Enabled 10M+ monthly user actions, 2x faster response, 350% platform capacity boost

Cognizant's unified key employee actions into a single intelligent platform, delivering 50% greater efficiency, reducing support tickets by half and increasing employee engagement by 35%.

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Cognizant Agent Marketplace: Democratizing enterprise AI agents

Cognizant® Agent Marketplace is a centralized repository within Agent Foundry that empowers users across business, IT and operations to discover, build, subscribe and interact with a diverse catalog of AI agents tailored to their unique needs. With a persona-driven low-code, no-code interface and secure, role-based access, every user enjoys a personalized workspace with agent-driven insights and seamless experience. 

Use cases 

Banking
Banking

Empowering banks with agentic AI to automate KYC, streamline fraud and dispute management, and enhance customer onboarding—driving efficiency, compliance, and superior customer experiences.

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Insurance
Insurance

Transforming insurance operations with intelligent agents for underwriting, risk engineering, and premium audit—accelerating decision-making, reducing manual effort, and improving accuracy.

A woman seated in a chair talks to her doctor about insurance options during a medical appointment
Healthcare
Healthcare

Revolutionizing healthcare payers and providers by deploying agents for appeals and grievances, personalized care planning, and contract management—boosting productivity and patient outcomes.

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Life Sciences
Life Sciences

Accelerating innovation in life sciences with agentic solutions for protocol authoring, market access, and regulatory review—streamlining research, compliance, and data-driven insights.

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Telecom
Telecom

Enhancing operational agility in telecom and media with agents for field operations, podcast generation, and network management —optimizing workflows and enabling rapid digital transformation.

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Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel, Hospitality
Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel, Hospitality

Elevating customer and employee experiences in retail and hospitality with agents for store management, dynamic pricing, and travel concierge—enabling hyper-personalization and operational efficiency.

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Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy Utilities
Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy Utilities

Driving operational excellence in manufacturing and logistics through agents for field service, supply chain orchestration, and predictive maintenance—improving productivity and reducing downtime.

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Cross-industry
Cross-industry

Deploying agentic AI solutions for employee self-service, intelligent support automation, and data-driven decision-making—streamlining operations and enhancing productivity across all business functions

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Get started with Cognizant Agent Foundry

Reimagine business processes with AI agents built for scale, security and speed. Engage our experts to map opportunities, run a proof-of-value and launch your first production deployment—fast.