The workforce challenge behind AI transformation

Enterprises are investing heavily in AI, yet a critical gap remains between what AI can do and the value organizations realize. Closing this gap requires more than access to tools—it demands a workforce capable of absorbing AI and applying it effectively at scale.

Our recent research reveals that AI is reshaping 93% of jobs, yet organizations invest just 0.2% of revenue in workforce readiness. And 60% of organizations say their learning and development programs cannot keep pace with how quickly AI is transforming jobs.