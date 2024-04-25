Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Partnership

Our Aston Martin F1™ sponsorship means more to us than just a logo on a car. It’s a true partnership, a seamless blending of Cognizant technology—cloud, data, AI, IoT, analytics and more—with Aston Martin’s automotive expertise and legendary excellence. Together, we have the shared passion, capabilities and global footprint needed to shave milliseconds off of lap times and transform car technology, performance and safety—on the F1 grid and for the road ahead.
Aston Martin F1 Partnership
The intersection of AI and Formula One™
Aston Martin Formula One and Cognizant leaders unpack how AI transforms everything from marketing to the concept of digital twins, creating a powerful exchange where Cognizant’s industry-wide AI expertise meets AMF1’s data-driven performance culture.
Partnership in action
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