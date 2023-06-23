The Cognizant F1 sponsorship means more to us than just a logo on a car. It’s a true partnership, a seamless blending of Cognizant technology—cloud, data, AI, IoT, analytics and more—with Aston Martin’s automotive expertise and legendary excellence. Together, we have the shared passion, capabilities and global footprint needed to shave milliseconds off of lap times and transform car technology, performance and safety—on the F1 grid and for the road ahead.
Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Partnership
Aston Martin and Cognizant—Engineering AMF1 to act on intuition
Having the ability to gather data quickly—and act instantly on that data—is a substantial competitive edge in Formula One. Find out how Aston Martin and Cognizant are working together to enable better, faster decisions in a sport where every millisecond matters. To learn more, go to our case study.
