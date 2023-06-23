Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Partnership

Skip to main content Skip to footer
The Cognizant F1 sponsorship means more to us than just a logo on a car. It’s a true partnership, a seamless blending of Cognizant technology—cloud, data, AI, IoT, analytics and more—with Aston Martin’s automotive expertise and legendary excellence. Together, we have the shared passion, capabilities and global footprint needed to shave milliseconds off of lap times and transform car technology, performance and safety—on the F1 grid and for the road ahead.

Aston Martin and Cognizant—Engineering AMF1 to act on intuition

Having the ability to gather data quickly—and act instantly on that data—is a substantial competitive edge in Formula One. Find out how Aston Martin and Cognizant are working together to enable better, faster decisions in a sport where every millisecond matters. To learn more, go to our case study.

Partnership in action

Building with data: The path to victory

AMF1 and Cognizant bring technology, processes, operations and data together with secure, cloud-based solutions to push the limits of performance.

Driving the future of women in motorsports

Jessica Hawkins represents the future of racing. See how Cognizant and Jessica are inspiring young girls and women to follow her lead breaking boundaries.

See how our capabilities can work for you

Artificial Intelligence

Accelerate your AI journey with Cognizant. We use Evolutionary AI to model every aspect of a business to solve for multi-objective outcomes in even the most complex conditions. We are also recognized by IDC, HFS and Forrester as leaders.

Cloud

At Cognizant, we help companies deploy cloud within their digital transformation journeys to meet their business objectives and drive growth. We provide a seamless, modern, secure and agile journey from in-house IT to a cloud infrastructure.

Software Product Engineering

Cognizant designs, engineers and delivers digital products and experiences that drive digital-first business models. We offer the most comprehensive software product engineering expertise and client-centric methodology for sustainable innovation.

Internet of Things

Smart products and solutions fueled by IoT and the arrival of 5G will soon touch every aspect of our lives. Cognizant makes IoT real by helping companies develop a strategy and approach to implement integrated digital initiatives and ecosystems that deliver value at every step.

