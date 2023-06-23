Diversity & Inclusion

Diverse Voices episodes
Hear authentic stories about life—and work—through the lens of our associates' unique identities.
Ep 8: Nicole van den Wildenberg
Principal Consultant ECM & ERM
Get her perspective on how we can create more inclusivity in corporate spaces.
Ep 7: Irene Sandler
VP, Global Marketing Strategy and Portfolio Marketing
Get her perspective on how we can combat bias in AI.
Ep 6: Pratibha Kurnool
Head of Global Community Impact
Hear about the value of a climate-aware workforce in a sustainability-focused world.
Ep 5: Rob Walker
President of Global Growth Markets
Hear how sustainability action can attract the next generation of top talent.
Ep 4: Saurabh Mehta
SVP & Head of Markets, MLEU NA
Hear how women leaders and the power of empathy have shaped his career.
Ep 3: Monica Bhide
Senior Manager
Discover how she defied expectations and found her voice as a storyteller.
Ep 2: Charles Babers
Senior Business Analyst
Hear how he faced and overcame the challenges of segregation and integration.
Ep 1: Ingrid Bradley
Talent Acquisition Partner, HR
Get her perspective on the changing face of Cognizant and recruitment in tech.
We’re hard at work implementing three programs that promote gender diversity across the Cognizant ecosystem.