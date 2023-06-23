Skip to main content Skip to footer
ESG
Environment & sustainable operations

With a strong sense of social purpose, Cognizant is reducing environmental impact where it matters the most. That means setting out to reduce our emissions, increase energy efficiency and further develop climate action.  Learn more about our Sustainability Services.

Social responsibility

We leverage our purpose and commitment to social responsibility to attract, develop and retain the diverse workforce at the heart of our business. 

Our associates benefit their communities through technology, knowledge and volunteering.

Governance

We strive to be a trusted partner to our clients, demonstrating good governance throughout our business practice. We seek to operate with integrity, transparency and security to reduce risk and build trust. We accomplish this by focusing on governance, ethics and data security and privacy.

We share insights, expertise and knowledge with our communities. Our volunteer efforts support inclusion in tech and increase the use of technology for good.

Cognizant’s Operation C3 is fighting the COVID-19 crisis in India on three fronts: equipping hospitals, improving oxygen resources and providing vaccines.

In 2021 we announced a new five‑year, $250 million initiative to tackle some of the world’s most pressing problems and inequities.

Be a part of the solution. Join the world’s preeminent technology services provider as we build a better future with our volunteering, affinity groups and more.

The world is noticing our impact…

Cognizant continues to receive external accolades for the impact we're making to improve everyday life across the globe. Recognitions such as Digital Revolution’s Tech for Good, a global IT award that recognizes and celebrates the very best individuals and businesses working in the cloud technology ecosystem, confirm our impact.

Other recognitions Cognizant has received include:

  • The Top 100 Women Leaders of New York for 2021
  • 7th CSR Impact Awards by CSRBOX (healthcare category)
  • Smart Nation Ambassador
  • Women in IT 2022 award for social mobility project
  • Microsoft APAC Region Social Impact—Inclusion Changemaker award
2022 ESG Report

Creating meaningful change at scale

See how Cognizant's pursuit of an environmental, social, governance (ESG) agenda serves the interest of many stakeholders: associates, clients, partners, investors and shareholders. Read our 2022 ESG Report now.

2022 ESG Report

Our policies and reports

See how Cognizant's pursuit of an environmental, social, governance (ESG) agenda serves the interest of many stakeholders: associates, clients, partners, investors and shareholders. By offering this archive, we aim to promote greater awareness and understanding of our efforts to create a positive impact on the environment and society at large.

Cognizant is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions globally across its operations and supply chain. We have developed an emissions reduction plan that includes specific targets and initiatives to ensure we meet our Net Zero goal.

Cognizant knows that protecting shared natural resources enhances the quality of life for associates, clients and the global community. We are committed to conduct our business in a manner that upholds environmental, health and safety standards.

Cognizant is committed to respecting human rights. We value and promote the high standards of business practices and performance in what we do.

