Dynamics 365 Contact Center
Energize both your customers and agents

Enhance your CX and empower your agents while reducing costs by leveraging a natively integrated and Copilot-enabled customer engagement platform.   

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center improves CX with omnichannel conversational engagements that maintain context throughout the journey. The platform leverages a 360-degree view of the CX along with AI-driven content to proactively provide customers with critical sales and support content. It also increases agent efficiency and drives revenue with the next-best action, coaching and targeted product recommendations.

Microsoft Inner Circle 2024 member

The Inner Circle represents the top 1% of business applications partners worldwide.

Offerings

Transform your contact center with us

Cognizant offers comprehensive solutions for upgrading, migrating or deploying Dynamics 365 Contact Center. Our Copilot-first approach modernizes processes with innovative solutions, supported by a dedicated global team of over 200 contact center experts.

Elevate your agent and customer experiences with gen AI

Whether you are looking to upgrade your legacy Dynamics 365 Customer Service environment with omnichannel components, migrate an existing environment or deploy a brand-new Dynamics 365 Contact Center, Cognizant’s delivery methodology can assist you in creating an end-to-end Copilot-first Dynamics Contact Center, modernizing processes through innovative solutions. We excel in transforming contact centers across people, processes and platforms, leveraging our existing tools and accelerators, and our extensive experience in contact center modernization. Our dedicated center of excellence, with over 200 experts globally, offers full support throughout the transition.

Enablers

Dynamics 365 and Power Platform capabilities

Our Dynamics experts help your business to grow and innovate with Microsoft cloud solutions.

Pioneering the future of customer service

Transform customer service with Dynamics 365 Contact Center. Empower agents with AI-driven insights and reduce costs by leveraging a natively integrated and Copilot-enabled platform.

Revolutionize your contact center interactions with IVR speech recognition.

Utilize conversational AI for natural and efficient self-service, reducing the need for live agents. Experience seamless integration with Dynamics 365’s omnichannel capabilities, providing real-time transcription, translation and sentiment analysis to improve agent productivity and customer satisfaction.

Latest thinking

Digital humans: Providing personalized experiences at scale

We offer tips on creating and deploying these avatars without alienating customers.

No more excuses for disjointed customer support

Three tips to help you create and deploy virtual persons—without alienating customers.

Building modern healthcare experience centers

Designing consumer-centered digital healthcare experiences focused on outcomes.

How business software will look when enhanced with gen AI

As Microsoft Copilot and similar gen AI offerings are folded into the tools that businesses run on, better results are there for the taking.

Our partners

Microsoft

For more than two decades, Cognizant and Microsoft have partnered to help clients evolve and transform their organizations, modernize their environments, deliver business outcomes and be first-to-market with innovation and capabilities.

