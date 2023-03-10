Skip to main content Skip to footer
Data Modernization Method
Accelerate data modernization

The Cognizant Data Modernization Method offers the fastest way to architect a modern data backbone. Our compliant data ecosystem uses cloud or on-site capabilities, and provides pre-engineered platform components, tools and accelerators that speed data monetization. 
Turn data into insightful, actionable intelligence. Scale physical and virtual client teams within a collaboration center that inspires creativity and fosters innovation.

Our approach

Cognizant’s straightforward, three-step methodology helps organizations implement quickly with lower risk.

Assess and prioritize

We assess the current data landscape, identify gaps, define strategy, blueprint architecture, roadmap and prioritize use cases aligned to business goals.

Modernize

We accelerate development by implementing data architecture, data privacy frameworks and functions. This enables the business to connect to applications and migrate data to new systems.

Future-proof

We move data applications into the production environment and deploy proprietary workbenches to monitor data processes. Continuous improvement processes are embedded to ensure agility and optimum performance.

Latest thinking

The data-driven drug patient journey

Removing obstacles to treatment enables providers to improve patient outcomes, lower costs and maximize revenue.

Adopting a platform strategy for growth

Deploy open platforms that map data analytics to customer insights, expanding customer capabilities, more modern experiences and growth initiatives.

Future tech—the need to empower workers

Economist Impact research reveals the need to invest in data insights, augment workers and democratize the use of digital tools.

