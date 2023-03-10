Skip to main content Skip to footer
Clinical Systems Integration
Cognizant® Clinical Systems Connector is a vendor-neutral integration framework that enables secure, bidirectional exchange of documents, records and data across any combination of clinical and research systems—including eISF, eTMF, EDC and CTMS. Built for sponsors, sites, CROs, technology vendors and research organizations, Cognizant Clinical Systems Connector acts as an infrastructure layer that connects existing platforms without replacing them.

Instead of building costly one-off integrations, Cognizant Clinical Systems Connector provides a reusable, API-driven connection layer that can scale from a single partner link to a multi-partner research network. This approach accelerates study startup, reduces administrative workload and ensures all stakeholders work from the same accurate source of truth—improving interoperability, efficiency and collaboration across the entire clinical research ecosystem.

Accelerate study startup
Share documents and data directly from existing systems to sponsors, sites, CROs and partners to reduce delays.

Reduce integration costs
Replace multiple custom builds with a reusable, vendor-neutral connection layer that links systems across programs, studies and stakeholders.

Improve data quality
Synchronize records, versions and statuses across connected platforms so all parties work from a single, trusted source of truth.

Resources

Clinical Systems Connector

Learn how Cognizant Clinical Systems Connector-certified partner integrations speed onboarding and deliver ready-to-use connectivity across the research ecosystem.

Clinical Systems Connector

Take the first step

Let’s talk about how Cognizant Clinical Systems Connector can improve efficiency, reduce integration costs and strengthen collaboration across your research ecosystem.

