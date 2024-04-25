Cognizant and OpenAI turn frontier AI into enterprise impact

OpenAI develops frontier AI systems that help people and organizations solve complex problems, create new possibilities and work more effectively. Cognizant works with OpenAI to help enterprises move from experimentation to repeatable, responsible deployment. As an OpenAI Advanced Partner and a Select partner for scaling Codex, Cognizant combines OpenAI capabilities with deep industry knowledge, software engineering, cybersecurity expertise and global delivery. Together, we help clients modernize applications, improve developer workflows, build AI-powered solutions and strengthen defensive security. Cognizant also applies these technologies within our own operations, giving teams practical experience that informs client delivery. The result is an enterprise-focused path from powerful models to governed workflows, measurable outcomes and sustained adoption.