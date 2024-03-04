Enhancing Digital Operational Resilience through ServiceNow

In an era where digital technology underpins the financial industry, ensuring operational resilience is paramount. The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) is a regulatory framework designed to fortify the ICT infrastructure of financial entities. Concurrently, ServiceNow emerges as a pivotal tool, providing sophisticated capabilities to manage IT services and operations. This blog article shows how ServiceNow can help institutions comply with DORA, enhancing their resilience against digital disruptions.

ServiceNow in the Context of DORA

ServiceNow's Alignment with DORA Requirements

1. Incident Reporting and Management

ServiceNow's incident management system is designed to streamline the process of reporting, tracking, and resolving ICT-related incidents, which is a core requirement of DORA. Here's how it aligns:

Automated Incident Logging:

ServiceNow can automatically log incidents as they occur, ensuring that nothing goes unreported. This automation aligns with DORA's emphasis on timely incident reporting.

Incidents in ServiceNow are classified and prioritized based on their impact and urgency. This feature supports DORA's requirement for prioritizing incidents that could potentially affect critical operations.

ServiceNow provides tools for a thorough analysis of incidents, enabling timely responses. It includes functionalities for root cause analysis, which is vital for preventing future occurrences, aligning with DORA's focus on understanding and mitigating ICT risks.

ServiceNow provides tools for a thorough analysis of incidents, enabling timely responses. It includes functionalities for root cause analysis, which is vital for preventing future occurrences, aligning with DORA's focus on understanding and mitigating ICT risks.

ServiceNow facilitates detailed reporting and documentation of incidents, which is essential for regulatory compliance. DORA mandates comprehensive records of ICT incidents, and ServiceNow's reporting capabilities ensure compliance with these requirements.



2. ICT Risk Management

ServiceNow offers robust tools for ICT risk management, helping organizations comply with DORA's stringent risk management frameworks:

Risk Assessment:

ServiceNow's risk management module allows organizations to identify and assess ICT risks systematically. This aligns with DORA's requirements for regular risk assessments.

The platform helps in developing and implementing risk mitigation strategies. It includes features for risk response planning, control assignment, and monitoring, aligning with DORA's emphasis on proactive risk management.

ServiceNow enables continuous monitoring of ICT risks, ensuring that any changes in the risk landscape are quickly identified and addressed. This ongoing monitoring is a key aspect of DORA's approach to risk management.

For example, in a financial institution, ServiceNow can be used to manage risks associated with online banking platforms, ensuring that cybersecurity threats are identified and mitigated promptly.

3. Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

ServiceNow supports robust business continuity planning and disaster recovery, essential for DORA compliance: