Real barriers to cloud neutrality

Let’s focus on data first. Moving data into the cloud is for free, while moving data out of the cloud is costly. All three players charge high egress costs. So, moving your data between the cloud platforms is an expensive endeavor. Data also determines the deployment of workloads as it should be avoided to spread highly interconnected applications and data of one business domain across multiple cloud platforms. Whilst cross-cloud integration is of course technically feasible, cross-traffic should be minimized due to high egress costs and latency, reliability, and security challenges.



AWS, Azure, and GCP offer a wide range of services or are basically a compilation of services. The individual services differ, but frequently the other platforms offer similar, albeit not identical, services. That's because the three players have also "copied with pride" and made long known solutions available as cloud platform services. But this similarity is less the case for network, security, and cloud operations. The virtual private network / cloud (VPN/VPC), security and operation services differ strongly. For example, a VPC in GCP spans multiple regions unlike in AWS or Azure. A VPC in AWS consists of a public and private sub-net, not so common in Azure. AWS, Microsoft and Google have implemented their cloud security fabric differently; e.g., very different Identity & Access Management (IAM). Besides, it is almost impossible to find employees who can operate all three cloud platforms alike.

These key differences are a bigger barrier to cloud neutrality than, for example, the nearly negligible differences between AWS Lambda, Azure Functions and Google Cloud Functions. However, the focus is often mistakenly placed on these variances. To avoid lock-in, strict architectural constraints are often imposed, allowing only platform-independent solutions that can be run everywhere. This sounds reasonable at first but is restrictive and severely limits the benefits of the cloud. Nothing to be said against state-of-the-art cloud-agnostic solutions but do not compromise for that reason alone.

Pitfalls and the risk of overshooting

Another typical mistake is to define “proven” solutions used on-premises as cloud standards without reassessment. Similarly trapped in old on-premises mindset, one database solution is often defined as the standard. But for cloud applications, it is not uncommon to use several databases. As these are fully managed database services, this is best practice and illustrates the difference between cloud and on-premises computing.

Don't overdo the cloud agnosticism by foregoing the use of cutting-edge platform services. Consider, e.g., an architecture on AWS comprising Amazon API Gateway, Event­Bridge, Lambda, and Dynamo-DB. Should this state-of-the-art, serverless architecture be forbidden because AWS-specific services are used? On Azure, should tight integration with Microsoft products be omitted? Should you forgo BigQuery on GCP? Bluntly put, don’t be more papal than the Pope. Leverage the strengths of the platforms. This ties you a little more to the cloud platform used, but not much more than is the case anyway.

Exit strategy as a guide and not just a duty

All this is not meant to be a general carte blanche. Choose carefully which cloud platform services you want to use and which not; just don't be too restrictive for dogmatic and on-premises minded reasoning. Allowing this flexibility makes it more important to define a comprehensive exit strategy for all cloud applications, or even the entire IT landscape. Specify shadow architectures for alternative cloud platforms and for on-premises. The migration steps must be described in detail, and effort and costs must be determined.