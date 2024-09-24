Companies across sectors and geographies are modernizing their SAP ecosystem to unlock agility. They are targeting reduced total cost of ownership of SAP, a rationalized business and IT landscape, bringing in a modern code that enables faster innovation, implementing intelligent workflows powered by GenAI which also then make their operations sustainable, and enpowering their users with insights from their own data to take the right decisions at the right time.



Cognizant, a Leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens for SAP globally, offers a modular suite of services for SAP.



1. S4SystemTransformation: Our proprietary solutions have been recognized for their ability to meet the unique needs of diverse industries



2. RISEwithSAP: Our end-to-end services, bolstered by strong frameworks and accelerators have delivered exceptional business outcomes.



3. Global Rollout: Our proven rollout methodology which ensures highest adherance to global template and design, comprehensive localization and in-country requirements, data transformation and migration, and user change management.



4. SAP Managed Services: our global support and automation initiatives have led to a significant reduction in manual efforts and a continuous improvement in application stability.



5. SAP QualityAssurance: with mantra of "reduced testing, improved quality" we bring the much needed surety in S4 transformation programs



6. Managed Cloud Services for SAP ERP: Enabling seamless SAP cloud transformations for clients through our proprietary cloud assessments and transformation framework. This helps design and develop a future-state cloud model and offers comprehensive managed-platform-as-a-service solutions.



7. Cloud Economics and FinOps Services: best-practice-validated environment adhering to stringent regulations and compliance standards.



Cognizant has comprehensive know-how and enormous experience in this subject spanning across industries, domains and technologies. We create tailored plans and clear roadmap for clients wanted to go to S/4 HANA.