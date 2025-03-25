How generative AI provides a way out of legacy application constraint and stagnation on the mainframe.

Mainframe systems are at the heart of our economy - they manage our bank accounts, our insurance policies, put food on the shelves of our supermarkets and keep our essential infrastructure running. They are reliable, secure and scalable, and have been serving us for decades.

According to a recent IBM report, 45 of the top 50 banks, 4 of the top 5 airlines, 7 of the top global retailers, and 67 of the Fortune 100 companies rely on mainframes as their core platform. Mainframes have a proven capability to manage scalability, security and resilience, making them a good fit for transaction processing, financial systems and record keeping.

However, legacy mainframe applications were not built to meet the needs of modern business. Most mainframe applications are built on aging technology (such as COBOL) that does not meet modern business needs for digital innovation, business agility and cost efficiency.