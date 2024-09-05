New technologies like Cloud, Digital, AI and IoT , Edge and Quantum are revolutionizing the automotive industry, driving unprecedented advancements and paving the way for transformative changes. These technologies are projected to contribute to trillions in revenue growth and productivity, thus showcasing immense growth potential for organizations worldwide.



Automotive companies are investing strategically in infrastructure, data, talent, and business networks. The transition towards electrification and software-defined vehicles marks a pivotal moment, reshaping traditional dynamics and welcoming new market entrants. With a focus on personalized customer interactions and innovative sales approaches, leaders are navigating these changes to drive revenue growth and enhance customer satisfaction. Key areas where new technologies are making a significant impact in the automotive sector include:



Gen AI for Customer Engagement: Virtual agents and Conversational AI are generating contextual and realistic responses, enhancing customer service and satisfaction. For more information please visit our Gen AI Website.



Marketing and Customer Service: On one hand personalized Marketing and Campaigns help to increase conversion rates, and on the other digital assistants help in guiding customer service staff and service technicians resolve issues faster and prevent them from reoccuring. For more please visit our Experience Services.



New Product Development: Technologies like IoT and Edge Computing are boosting new product innovation and enabling high-value use cases. This combined with GenAI is helping expedite the software development lifecycle, better compliance with industry standards, identifying potential infringement risks, faster launch of innovative products and safeguarding IP. For more please look at our Cognizant Neuro Edge Services.



Tech Modernization: New ways of working leveraging the cloud help to modernize existing code, simplify the design elements. AI and natural language helps in generating the new cloud-native code, hence revolutionizing the IT development lifecycle. For more information please visit our Cloud Services.

Safer Future: AI-based and LLM powered driving assistance and modern electrics/electronics in addition to advancements in speech-to-text and 3D-avatars help with rapid information processing hence increasing driver experience, enhancing road assistance and increasing safety multifold.

Team Cognizant is collaborating with leading automotive OEMs including Ford, BMW, VW, Stellantis, Daimler, Hyundai, and Holon to drive innovation in these areas and move.



