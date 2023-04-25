The alliance combines Philips’ trusted HealthSuite Platform with Cognizant’s digital engineering expertise to bring digital health solutions at scale to the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Philips and Cognizant have formed a strategic alliance to develop end-to-end digital health solutions built upon the Philips HealthSuite Platform powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud . This alliance will support the life sciences and healthcare industries as they orchestrate the future of digital health, shifting away from a focus on solutions for episodic and acute care to a new model of care that engages patients and caregivers to proactively manage health.

These new solutions will be supported by the Philips HealthSuite Platform, which is a secure, scalable, regulatory-compliant (HIPAA, GDPR and HITRUST) platform that offers industry-leading interoperability and plug-and-play integration for consumer devices and 100+ medical devices.

The Philips HealthSuite Platform and Cognizant’s digital engineering and human-centered design capabilities will enable end-to-end connectivity across the life sciences ecosystem—unlocking new insights and opportunities and supporting the goal to bring new solutions to patients faster than ever before.

