In today's hyper-competitive business landscape, one thing reigns supreme: the customer experience (CX). It's not merely a buzzword but the cornerstone upon which successful companies build enduring relationships with their customers. From the initial point of contact to post-purchase support, every interaction shapes the perception of your brand and influences customer loyalty.

At the core of CX is User Experience (UX), shaping how customers interact with digital products. UX encompasses design, usability, and overall user satisfaction across websites, apps, and software. A seamless, intuitive UX boosts satisfaction, builds trust, encourages repeat business, and sparks positive word-of-mouth. 
 
UX Shared Services consolidate UX expertise, resources, and best practices to deliver consistent, high-quality user experiences across an organization. Centralizing UX capabilities and standardizing processes allows companies to scale initiatives, streamline collaboration, and ensure a cohesive brand experience across digital channels. 
 
Scaling Up, Falling Short: The Challenge of Expanding UX Initiatives 

As custodians of an organization's digital presence, CEOs, CDOs, or CXOs understand the challenges hindering exceptional customer experiences. Fragmented user journeys, inconsistent design elements, and the struggle to scale UX initiatives aren't mere inconveniences but formidable barriers to achieving CX excellence. 
 
Imagine a potential customer navigating a website, encountering a disjointed experience shifting from desktop to mobile. Frustration mounts as they struggle to find information, leading to abandonment. Multiply this across web, mobile apps, and social media, and the scale of the problem becomes clear. 
 
It's not just about losing customers momentarily; negative experiences tarnish brands, erode trust, and diminish competitiveness in a global marketplace. In today's interconnected world, where word-of-mouth spreads instantly, the stakes are higher than ever. 
 
This isn't a hypothetical scenario but a reality for organizations navigating the complexities of modern CX. The challenges are real, the risks significant, and the need for transformative action urgent. 

“80% of companies think their experience is “superior,” while only 8% of customers confirm that”. According to a Bain & Company survey 
The detrimental effects of unresolved CX challenges 

But why does it matter? Why should C-suite executives be concerned with user experience? The answer lies in CX's profound impact on every facet of the business.

1) Decreased customer satisfaction and loyalty: In a world with abundant options and short attention spans, subpar experiences lead to customer churn. Each negative interaction erodes customer trust and loyalty, undermining your brand's foundation.

2) Negative impact on brand reputation and market competitiveness: Your brand reflects your values and promise to customers. A tarnished reputation is hard to repair and can be disastrous in a crowded marketplace.

3) Missed revenue opportunities: Every abandoned cart or premature website exit represents a missed chance to convert prospects into customers. With rising customer acquisition costs, maximizing each customer interaction's value is crucial for sustainable growth. 

Amidst these challenges lies an opportunity to reimagine the CX landscape through UX Shared Services.  

Bridging the Gap: How UX Shared Services Align Business Objectives with Design Priorities 

In the quest for CX excellence, organizations must embrace innovative approaches that redefine the way they conceptualize, design, and deliver digital experiences. Introducing UX Shared Services – a strategic framework that promises to revolutionize the way companies approach UX design and implementation.

Staffing graphic

 

At its essence, UX Shared Services represent a departure from traditional siloed approaches to UX, advocating for a centralized hub of expertise and resources that can be leveraged across organizations business units. This model not only fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing but also ensures consistency and coherence in the delivery of cohesive customer experiences. 

 
What role do UX Shared Services play in CX optimization? Let's explore the strategic advantages: 
 
1. Centralized Expertise: Consolidating UX talents and resources leverages collective knowledge, fostering cross-functional collaboration and continuous improvement. 
 
2. Streamlined Processes: Standardizing UX processes ensures consistency and efficiency through clear guidelines and best practices. 
 
3. Consistency Across Touchpoints: Enforcing brand standards across all digital platforms builds trust and loyalty with a seamless user experience. 
 
4. Improved Collaboration: Multidisciplinary teams enhance creativity and innovation through effective collaboration and diverse perspectives. 
 
5. Enhanced Efficiency and Scalability: Centralizing resources and processes increases efficiency, reduces duplication, and allows scalable resource allocation based on project demands.

Right talent at the right time

 

In essence, UX Shared Services represent a strategic investment in CX excellence, empowering organizations to deliver superior digital experiences that delight customers, drive engagement, and ultimately, fuel business success. 

The Blueprint for Transformative CX: Implementing UX Shared Services Effectively 

Embarking on the journey to implement UX Shared Services requires careful planning, disciplined execution, a clear understanding of the strategic objectives and a comprehensive framework that is designed to guide executive leaders through the process of integrating UX Shared Services into their organizations seamlessly.

streamline cross functional

 

Assessing Organizational Readiness and Identifying Key Stakeholders 

Before implementing UX Shared Services, assess organizational readiness and secure support from key stakeholders. Conduct a thorough analysis of CX maturity, identify internal champions, and align stakeholders around a shared vision for CX excellence. 

Establishing a Governance Structure and Defining Clear Roles and Responsibilities 

Critical to any UX Shared Services initiative is a robust governance structure defining roles, responsibilities, and decision-making processes. Establish the team's mandate, scope, accountability mechanisms, and communication channels for organization-wide alignment. 

Developing Standardized UX Processes and Methodologies 

Consistency is key in UX Shared Services, achieved through standardized processes and methodologies. Define workflows, design principles, and best practices governing UX project initiation, execution, and evaluation. Codifying these processes enhances efficiency, minimizes redundancy, and upholds quality standards across all UX initiatives. 

Breaking Barriers: Addressing Resistance and Cultivating Collaboration 

As organizations navigate the implementation of UX Shared Services, they inevitably encounter various challenges that can impede progress. Understanding and effectively addressing these hurdles is essential for organizations striving for CX excellence.  

Addressing Resistance to Change and Fostering a Culture of Collaboration 

Change often meets resistance, especially in organizations with entrenched practices. Overcoming this requires fostering a culture where everyone recognizes their responsibility for CX. Encouraging dialogue, involving stakeholders, and highlighting the benefits of UX Shared Services can break down barriers and facilitate acceptance.  

Mitigating Risks Associated with Scaling UX Shared Services 

Scaling UX Shared Services introduces risks such as scalability challenges and resource constraints. Mitigating these requires robust governance, clear escalation paths, and continuous monitoring to ensure alignment with strategic objectives. Prioritizing scalability and flexibility helps organizations adapt as they grow.  

Strategic Budgeting and Cost Allocation for Cross-Business Unit Coverage 

Effective budgeting and cost allocation are crucial for implementing UX Shared Services, especially across business units. Clear guidelines and cost-sharing models promote accountability and ensure equitable distribution of costs. Transparent budgeting processes foster collaboration and maximize the impact of UX Shared Services on CX outcomes.  

Charting Progress: Essential Metrics for Evaluating CX Impact 

In the pursuit of CX excellence, measurement is paramount. By mapping the various customer journeys, tasks and touchpoints while focusing on the impact for the user sets for measuring success.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) serve as guiding compass, illuminating the path forward and providing tangible metrics to gauge the effectiveness of UX Shared Services initiatives. In this section, we'll explore essential KPIs that C-Level leaders can leverage to assess the impact of UX Shared Services on CX outcomes. 

Identifying Relevant Metrics to Track CX Improvements 

Effective measurement begins with identifying the right metrics to track CX improvements. These metrics should align closely with organizational goals and objectives, reflecting the core principles of customer-centricity and user experience excellence. Key metrics may include Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores, Net Promoter Score (NPS), Task Success Rate (TSR), Time on Task, Conversion Rate, and others, depending on the specific objectives of the UX Shared Services initiatives. 

Establishing Benchmarks and Setting Achievable Goals 

Once relevant metrics are identified, the next step is to establish benchmarks and set achievable goals. Benchmarks help evaluate performance over time, while goals provide clear targets. Setting realistic and measurable goals enables organizations to track progress toward CX excellence and drive continuous improvement. 

Continuous Monitoring and Optimization Based on Data-Driven Insights 

Measurement involves continuous monitoring and optimization, harnessing data-driven insights to identify trends and opportunities for improvement. This iterative approach ensures organizations remain agile and responsive to evolving customer needs and market dynamics. 

Closing Thoughts: Empowering CX Excellence through UX Shared Services

As we conclude this exploration of CX excellence and the strategic role of UX Shared Services, it's clear that customer experience remains pivotal in today's business landscape. With evolving expectations and fierce competition, prioritizing CX initiatives is essential for staying ahead. 

ux shared services graphic

 

UX Shared Services act as a catalyst for enhancing CX outcomes by centralizing expertise, fostering collaboration, and standardizing processes. This approach enables organizations to deliver seamless experiences that delight customers and set their brand apart in a competitive marketplace. 
 
Are you ready to embark on your CX transformation journey? Our team stands ready to assist. With personalized consultation and support, we'll guide companies through every stage of implementing UX Shared Services, ensuring any organization maximizes its potential for CX success. Reach out today and take the first step toward creating memorable experiences.

Contact: Jan Benedict Market Lead Cognizant Digital Experience CE

For more information please visit our website: Experience Services und Lösungen | Cognizant Deutschland, English version Experience Services & Solutions |   CognizantGenerative KI-Dienste | Cognizant Deutschland, English version Generative AI Services | Cognizant.   

Gunnar Graupner

Lead Experience Strategist Cognizant Digital Experience

Author Image

Driven by a passion for human-centered design and inspired by the latest technological advancements, Gunnar excels in delivering innovative product solutions across diverse industries. With a unique ability to connect the dots, Gunnar consistently champions a user-centric approach, blending strategic insights with cutting-edge methodologies to elevate product development and achieve exceptional business outcomes. He is also adept at consulting companies in setting up UX Shared Services, ensuring cohesive and effective CX strategies across entire organizations.

Jan Benedict

Market Lead Cognizant Digital Experience CE

Author Image

Jan Benedict is representing Cognizant Digital Experience, a leading innovation and experience consultancy. With a focus on unearthing pivotal moments within customer and employee journeys, Jan guides brands towards crafting meaningful experiences that resonate deeply with their audiences.

