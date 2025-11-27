Passer au contenu principal Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6d3312da" Carrières
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@548de620" Actualités
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6ca2746d" Événements
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@b8869fd" Investisseurs
Cognizant Blog

About the event

Join us at C3 AI Transform: Paris 2025, the world’s premier Enterprise AI conference, where Cognizant will be featured among leading voices in the industry. This distinguished event, co-hosted by McKinsey & Company, will take place in the heart of Paris, and convene top business leaders, innovators, and AI practitioners for an inspiring series of sessions.

Join us for a full day of discovery and insight, including:

  • Keynotes & expert panels from industry visionaries
  • Live demonstrations of breakthrough AI solutions
  • Networking opportunities with C-level executives and thought leaders

Our panel

jerome dumaine photo
Don't miss our presentation by Cognizant's expert Omar Sebti, Head of Delivery Data – AI & Analytics Southern Europe & Middle East at Cognizant
Manufacturing 5.0 & Beyond Powered by AI

Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 2:00 PM

Explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the next generation of manufacturing. Join us as industry leaders share visionary strategies and practical insights for harnessing AI to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Speakers:

  • Julie Rose - Partner, Co-Head of Europe Manufacturing Service Line, McKinsey & Company
  • Ygal Levy - EMEA Manufacturing Managing Director, Microsoft
  • Marjan Milošević - Head of Smart Operations, Holcim
  • Lord Aamer Sarfraz - Member of the House of Lords as moderator 

See full agenda

Come and meet us on December 10!

Information and registration

Learn more about our AI & data services

Date: December 10, from 9am to 4pm

Learn more about the event

Your practical guide to engineering gen AI for impact

Intelligence with impact

Cognizant, in partnership with Microsoft, can help you overcome the stumbling blocks associated with turning gen AI ideation into execution. This practical guide is your starting point for making real change possible. Read on to explore the three key areas where gen AI can have the biggest impact.

Read more
Female doctor having a conversation with a patient.