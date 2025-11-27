About the event
Join us at C3 AI Transform: Paris 2025, the world’s premier Enterprise AI conference, where Cognizant will be featured among leading voices in the industry. This distinguished event, co-hosted by McKinsey & Company, will take place in the heart of Paris, and convene top business leaders, innovators, and AI practitioners for an inspiring series of sessions.
Join us for a full day of discovery and insight, including:
- Keynotes & expert panels from industry visionaries
- Live demonstrations of breakthrough AI solutions
- Networking opportunities with C-level executives and thought leaders