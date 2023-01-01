Skip to main content Skip to footer
Customer win

Client challenge

Having deployed Salesforce Marketing Cloud globally, the organization faced challenges replicating its marketing campaign process across business units and geographies. The client needed a partner to help them improve:

  • Speed to market 
    Increase campaign velocity across business units and geographies.
  • Customer insights
    Access to real-time intelligence about online users for campaign targeting.
  • Marketing channels
    Deployment of campaigns leveraging digital and social channels.
  • Content management 
    Availability of campaign related content across the marketing stack.
  • Reporting
    Visibility to relevant marketing and sales data for performance measurement.

Why Cognizant?

With deep industry domain and demonstrable knowledge of the client challenge, Cognizant provided a compelling solution approach which addressed the client’s challenge within a timeframe that met the clients’ requirements.

  • Extensive pharmaceutical industry domain specialization.
  • Leading Salesforce platform and marketing cloud expertise.
  • Access to Data+, Cloud+ and Software+ practice professionals.
  • Integrated omni-channel experience and automation design capabilities.
  • Agile deployment practices and methods focused on accelerated delivery.

Our solution

  • A centrally managed solution which can be dynamically deployed to remote markets – built leveraging agile design methods.
  • Create an omni-channel experience for end-users integrating social media across platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter supporting real-time messaging.
  • Integrate customer insights and intelligence capabilities to enable hyper-personalized campaigns.

Project goals

  • Enhance customer insights to drive optimized marketing campaigns. 
  • Increase reporting effectiveness leveraging data visualization for campaign performance.
  • Optimize cloud operations to maximize licensing cost to impact ROI. 

Cognizant named PEAK Matrix® Leader

Everest Group ranked Cognizant a leader in its latest report, the PEAK Matrix® for Life Sciences Operations Service Providers, recognizing our commitment to business modernization.

52 markets

Improve marketing operations and performance

From 2 to 12

Automation accelerates deployment from 2 to 12 markets per quarter