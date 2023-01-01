Client challenge

Having deployed Salesforce Marketing Cloud globally, the organization faced challenges replicating its marketing campaign process across business units and geographies. The client needed a partner to help them improve:

Speed to market

Increase campaign velocity across business units and geographies.

Customer insights

Access to real-time intelligence about online users for campaign targeting.

Marketing channels

Deployment of campaigns leveraging digital and social channels.

Content management

Availability of campaign related content across the marketing stack.

Reporting

Visibility to relevant marketing and sales data for performance measurement.

Why Cognizant?

With deep industry domain and demonstrable knowledge of the client challenge, Cognizant provided a compelling solution approach which addressed the client’s challenge within a timeframe that met the clients’ requirements.

Extensive pharmaceutical industry domain specialization.

Leading Salesforce platform and marketing cloud expertise.

Access to Data+, Cloud+ and Software+ practice professionals.

Integrated omni-channel experience and automation design capabilities.