Client challenge
Having deployed Salesforce Marketing Cloud globally, the organization faced challenges replicating its marketing campaign process across business units and geographies. The client needed a partner to help them improve:
- Speed to market
Increase campaign velocity across business units and geographies.
- Customer insights
Access to real-time intelligence about online users for campaign targeting.
- Marketing channels
Deployment of campaigns leveraging digital and social channels.
- Content management
Availability of campaign related content across the marketing stack.
- Reporting
Visibility to relevant marketing and sales data for performance measurement.
Why Cognizant?
With deep industry domain and demonstrable knowledge of the client challenge, Cognizant provided a compelling solution approach which addressed the client’s challenge within a timeframe that met the clients’ requirements.
- Extensive pharmaceutical industry domain specialization.
- Leading Salesforce platform and marketing cloud expertise.
- Access to Data+, Cloud+ and Software+ practice professionals.
- Integrated omni-channel experience and automation design capabilities.
- Agile deployment practices and methods focused on accelerated delivery.