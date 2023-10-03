RESEARCH REPORT

Making the Deep Green Journey: Singapore's Sustainable Business Landscape

Globally, as the climate crisis grows ever more urgent, a new breed of green business leadership has emerged: one that views sustainability as more than a compliance concern.

We know that Singapore is moving to become a global leader in green finance and smart city transformation through government initiatives. However, our survey results show there are many areas where Singapore is lagging global progress.

We must face the problem head on and be clear about what it will take to transform to a green economy.