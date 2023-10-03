Making the Deep Green Journey: Singapore's Sustainable Business Landscape
DEEP GREEN
RESEARCH REPORT
Making the Deep Green Journey: Singapore's Sustainable Business Landscape
Globally, as the climate crisis grows ever more urgent, a new breed of green business leadership has emerged: one that views sustainability as more than a compliance concern.
We know that Singapore is moving to become a global leader in green finance and smart city transformation through government initiatives. However, our survey results show there are many areas where Singapore is lagging global progress.
We must face the problem head on and be clear about what it will take to transform to a green economy.
FUTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY
Paving the way forward—tech for sustainability
The pressure to change is coming from all sides
80%
Regulators
80% of the global economy is now subject to a net zero emissions target.
78%
Investors
78% of investors believe sustainable investing is a risk-mitigation strategy.
81%
Customers
81% of customers strongly believe that companies should help improve the environment.
$1.3T
Planet earth
1.3 trillion USD is the cost of climate-related weather events affecting businesses.
INDUSTRY VIEWPOINTS
The sustainability imperative will drive growth across all industries
THE RACE TO NET ZERO
The race to net zero
Smart and sustainable win the race
With a firm commitment to sustainability, Aston Martin F1 sets its sights on becoming a top competitor in the field while prioritizing the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As we enter a new year of partnership, Cognizant will contribute to performance enhancements through data-driven insights—working towards building the first fully sustainable smart factory and bringing the team closer to podium success. Learn more about this collaborative and innovative alliance dedicated to achieving our shared sustainability objectives.
Case studies
Connect with our Sustainability practice
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.