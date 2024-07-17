ASEAN Insights

Latest insights
Today's organizations face perpetual shifts in markets, economies, and technologies. We are here to offer ideas that will help you respond.
Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
Solve your toughest A&D challenges with Belcan.
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
Reimagine your manufacturing competitive advantage.
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
Turbocharge automotive transformation with scalable IT solutions and gen AI deployment.
Maintain your competitive advantage with streamlined processes and strategies.
Improve efficiency and sustainability with tech that drives the blue economy forward.
Deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships and boost profitability.
Our data and AI solutions align with your business outcomes and create impactful results.
Build a digital culture with strategies that keep you connected with your customers.
Personalize learning experiences with education tech and IT solutions—and make learners feel valued.
Explore solutions that improve and unify the care experience for millions of patients.
Create strategies for product, service and process innovation that deliver new growth.
Meet customer demands for a digital, personalized online insurance experience—while reducing risk.
Digitally transform to empower a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.
Make business decisions based on real-time contextual data with our digital solutions.
Deliver more energy options, reduce costs and boost customer satisfaction.
Transform ordinary shopping experiences into immersive, engaging environments.
Drive growth and innovation across the semiconductor value chain.
Stay ahead of the competition with the latest tech like IoT, machine learning and blockchain.
Craft a digital strategy that pleases customers—and trims costs.
Explore digital solutions for supercharged agility and growth.
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
Put AI to work and turn opportunity into value.
Turning Agentic AI into governed enterprise value
Realize the next frontier of enterprise performance.
Modernization that secures and enables enterprise AI
Real-time AI governance, security and trust at scale
Scaling sovereign enterprise intelligence
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
Continuous learning for the agentic AI workforce
Enhance operations, boost efficiency, remove technical debt and modernize apps for the future.
AI-powered business operations automation
Scalable and efficient cloud solutions for business transformation.
Enterprise-grade acceleration: The last mile advantage for AI.
Turn big visions into practical realities with expertise that takes you further.
Outpace cyber adversaries with an AI-driven preemptive defense.
Leading innovation with intelligence.
Innovate with AI-led digital engineering
Scale Sovereign Intelligence Across Physical AI
Transform operations through intelligent orchestration, platform integration and strategic partnerships.
Optimize the employee and customer experiences of tomorrow with Cognizant Moment™.
We are AI builders for your GCC
Let’s design bold solutions: Intelligent, connected, autonomous—built for scale.
Enable a more secure and value-centered business with proven next-gen solutions.
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
Set your modernization up for success with a flywheel strategy.
Develop the technical capabilities needed to create robust agents.
Bridge the gap between strong AI leadership and business readiness.
Explore the latest in AI in our newsletter released bimonthly.
Dive into our forward-thinking research and uncover new tech and industry trends
Explore the top focus areas that are important to Cognizant and our clients.
Explore how our expertise can help you sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.
Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
Solve your toughest A&D challenges with Belcan.
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
Reimagine your manufacturing competitive advantage.
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
Turbocharge automotive transformation with scalable IT solutions and gen AI deployment.
Maintain your competitive advantage with streamlined processes and strategies.
Improve efficiency and sustainability with tech that drives the blue economy forward.
Deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships and boost profitability.
Our data and AI solutions align with your business outcomes and create impactful results.
Build a digital culture with strategies that keep you connected with your customers.
Personalize learning experiences with education tech and IT solutions—and make learners feel valued.
Explore solutions that improve and unify the care experience for millions of patients.
Create strategies for product, service and process innovation that deliver new growth.
Meet customer demands for a digital, personalized online insurance experience—while reducing risk.
Digitally transform to empower a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.
Make business decisions based on real-time contextual data with our digital solutions.
Deliver more energy options, reduce costs and boost customer satisfaction.
Transform ordinary shopping experiences into immersive, engaging environments.
Drive growth and innovation across the semiconductor value chain.
Stay ahead of the competition with the latest tech like IoT, machine learning and blockchain.
Craft a digital strategy that pleases customers—and trims costs.
Explore digital solutions for supercharged agility and growth.
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
Put AI to work and turn opportunity into value.
Turning Agentic AI into governed enterprise value
Realize the next frontier of enterprise performance.
Modernization that secures and enables enterprise AI
Real-time AI governance, security and trust at scale
Scaling sovereign enterprise intelligence
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
Continuous learning for the agentic AI workforce
Enhance operations, boost efficiency, remove technical debt and modernize apps for the future.
AI-powered business operations automation
Scalable and efficient cloud solutions for business transformation.
Enterprise-grade acceleration: The last mile advantage for AI.
Turn big visions into practical realities with expertise that takes you further.
Outpace cyber adversaries with an AI-driven preemptive defense.
Leading innovation with intelligence.
Innovate with AI-led digital engineering
Scale Sovereign Intelligence Across Physical AI
Transform operations through intelligent orchestration, platform integration and strategic partnerships.
Optimize the employee and customer experiences of tomorrow with Cognizant Moment™.
We are AI builders for your GCC
Let’s design bold solutions: Intelligent, connected, autonomous—built for scale.
Enable a more secure and value-centered business with proven next-gen solutions.
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
Set your modernization up for success with a flywheel strategy.
Develop the technical capabilities needed to create robust agents.
Bridge the gap between strong AI leadership and business readiness.
Explore the latest in AI in our newsletter released bimonthly.
Dive into our forward-thinking research and uncover new tech and industry trends
Explore the top focus areas that are important to Cognizant and our clients.
Explore how our expertise can help you sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.
Today's organizations face perpetual shifts in markets, economies, and technologies. We are here to offer ideas that will help you respond.
Be ready for change at any time. Learn to read early warning signs, anticipate change before it happens and position your business to act in time and emerge on top.
Tune-in to our collection of articles and reports to better understand innovation, unlock its potential and drive new types of growth.
As customers navigate rapid change and economic uncertainty, their preferences become harder than ever to predict. For businesses to anticipate and act decisively in this environment, customer experience must be driven by agile processes that can learn, adapt and operate on real-time data.
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
We"ll be in touch soon
Please try again or post your inquiry to inquiry@cognizant.com.
We"ll be in touch soon
Please try again or post your inquiry to inquiry@cognizant.com.
Stay ahead of change by keeping up with our latest research and insights on shifting markets, economies and technology.
The Modern Business newsletter delivers monthly insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition