Cognizant has been named one of Singapore’s Best Employers 2023 by The Straits Times

Singapore’s Best Employers 2023 is a large-scale and comprehensive employer study that assesses the attractiveness of employers in Singapore based on an independent employee survey. Tens of thousands of evaluations, the opinions of thousands of employees and the scores for hundreds of companies were taken into account. This award is a recognition of Cognizant’s commitment to providing our employees with opportunities for continuous training, upskilling, and professional development, and ensure that we have a diverse and inclusive workplace for you to thrive and build a rewarding career.