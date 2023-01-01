Client challenge

An Asian government agency overseeing the provision of community support to thousands of low-income families, needed to expand the reach of its program—growing significantly over 2 years.

Adding complexity, the program involves a range of diverse partners including government agencies, volunteer groups and NGOs, coming together to support the community initiative.

To achieve expansion, the client needed a solution to help collect, process, track and manage case data across its ecosystem of partners and case management systems, in a structured and secure way. Case data not only needed to be tracked but also integrated with other government agencies.

The client required an intuitive and user-friendly solution providing visibility and timely tracking of each case, whilst ensuring personal privacy and data security could be maintained.

