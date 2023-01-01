Skip to main content Skip to footer
Customer win

Client challenge

An Asian government agency overseeing the provision of community support to thousands of low-income families, needed to expand the reach of its program—growing significantly over 2 years.

Adding complexity, the program involves a range of diverse partners including government agencies, volunteer groups and NGOs, coming together to support the community initiative.

To achieve expansion, the client needed a solution to help collect, process, track and manage case data across its ecosystem of partners and case management systems, in a structured and secure way. Case data not only needed to be tracked but also integrated with other government agencies. 

The client required an intuitive and user-friendly solution providing visibility and timely tracking of each case, whilst ensuring personal privacy and data security could be maintained.

Why Cognizant?

Cognizant’s Digital Experience practice helps the world’s biggest corporations work better to:

  • Understand their customers
  • Enable their employees
  • Scale personalized, relevant and valuable experiences

Our experts draw on strategy and research to link data to design, systems to stories and insights to outcomes. We unearth moments that matter most in customer and employee journeys and orchestrate software, platforms, and programs to transform these high-value interactions into personalized experiences that drive business results.

Our solution

The client engaged Cognizant to help design and implement a new operating platform involving modernization of systems and allowing for improvement in operational processes. The client required simple and user-friendly design so all users could be onboarded with minimal training.

With aggressive timelines, the project required adoption of agile implementation and responsive design practices to deliver value in the shortest possible time.  Future-proof solutioning and robust architecture will allow ongoing adaptions.

Project goals

  • Deliver an integrated management platform enables household details and case information to be easily accessible.
  • Intuitive user design and experience allowing data to be captured easily with minimal input.
  • Digitalize inter-agency processes and eliminate existing manual procedures.
  • Intuitive system-driven support recommendations and auto referrals between agencies and support organizations.
  • Flexible dashboard reporting including overviews enabling users to make informed decisions about individual cases and planned outreach. 

Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®

Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Digital Interactive Experience 2022. We are recognized as a leader based on an evolved focus on vertical-led offerings, a strong partnership ecosystem, investments in solutions and accelerators to expedited time-to-market and a strong vision around the future of experience. 

Aggressive development

to “go live” schedule

40

social service agencies onboarded as part of requirement

350

stakeholders of officers and volunteers