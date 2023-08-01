About the event

Led by ISG advisors and industry experts, the TechXchange: Banking and Financial Services will explore the challenges and opportunities of emerging trends in artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud and more, providing you with hands-on knowledge to drive innovation within your organization. ​

For this Back2School period, it is worth taking some time out to meet with your peers, ISG advisors and a few of the market key players. This is indeed an opportunity to validate your readiness for the next phase of your modernization. Being prepared and acting fast is critical with GenAI tsunami amplifying and accelerating changes underway to address sustainability as well as customer and employee experience.

Cognizant is happy to contribute to the agenda and meet you there to talk about how we can make things happen together from reinforcing your foundations to starting or optimizing your execution.

From digital transformation and fintech disruption to regulatory challenges and customer experience, technology executives in banking and financial institutions need to be equipped with actionable strategies and insights to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving industry.

Explore the challenges and opportunities of emerging trends in artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud and more, providing you with hands-on knowledge to drive innovation within your organization. The event will feature the following themes:

Organizational Change Management: Infrastructure & Employee Journey – Discover how to harness change management tools and integrate them into digital and human applications.

Cybersecurity & Compliance: Critical Elements of Trust, Security & Privacy – Banking and financial services is an industry based on trust. Security and privacy are absolutely critical and institutions must overcome complex regulations in order to deliver better experiences and mitigate risk.

Customer Experience: Employing Data & Automation – Unlock the value of data, automation and artificial intelligence to differentiate your services, and provide seamless, personalized customer experiences.

Come and meet us on September 19-20!

Date: September 19-20

Venue: Les jardins de Saint-Dominique, 49-51 rue Saint Dominique, 75007 Paris, France