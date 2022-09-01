Client challenge

Headquartered in Singapore and a network of more than 500 offices worldwide, this global bank required a partner to help realize a bank-wide initiative to modernize its anti-money laundering (AML) compliance capabilities:

Data Management - Aggregate vast amounts of data via a central anti-money laundering data repository (CADR)

Automation - Leverage technology to eliminate duplication of effort across global bank sites

Compliance - Comply with regulatory compliance requirements and reporting

Agility - The strategic importance of the initiative required an aggressive solution to deployment schedule

Why Cognizant?

Cognizant is a strategic partner of choice for many of the world’s top financial institutions with a demonstrable track record in helping banking clients address compliance leveraging technology. Our industry domain expertise, previous solution experience and client-centric mindset provided an effective answer to the client challenge:

Extensive banking and finance industry domain specialization

A collaborative and consulting-led approach to solution design and implementation

Flexible outcome-based business model addressing banking industry requirements