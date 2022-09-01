Client challenge
Headquartered in Singapore and a network of more than 500 offices worldwide, this global bank required a partner to help realize a bank-wide initiative to modernize its anti-money laundering (AML) compliance capabilities:
- Data Management - Aggregate vast amounts of data via a central anti-money laundering data repository (CADR)
- Automation - Leverage technology to eliminate duplication of effort across global bank sites
- Compliance - Comply with regulatory compliance requirements and reporting
- Agility - The strategic importance of the initiative required an aggressive solution to deployment schedule
Why Cognizant?
Cognizant is a strategic partner of choice for many of the world’s top financial institutions with a demonstrable track record in helping banking clients address compliance leveraging technology. Our industry domain expertise, previous solution experience and client-centric mindset provided an effective answer to the client challenge:
- Extensive banking and finance industry domain specialization
- A collaborative and consulting-led approach to solution design and implementation
- Flexible outcome-based business model addressing banking industry requirements
- Industry leading deep data and automation capabilities