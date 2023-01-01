Client challenge

This global pharmaceutical company has multiple facilities plants across the Asia Pacific region. They wished to improve operations of their facilities by leveraging real-time performance measurement particularly for their Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) which included:

Calculate OEE of healthcare workforce management based on uploaded shift schedules on a rolling basis rather than at the end of the shift

Catalogue reasons for downtime and provide relevant data to troubleshoot root causes

Source data required across their ecosystem for accurate OEE calculation

The company also wanted the ability to discover recurring issues impacting Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) and Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) to effectively monitor performance of plant machinery:

Obtain real-time data from their existing plant software

Diagnose machine behavior such as power-off signals and machine shut down

Implement automated information for computation and quality control

Why Cognizant?

Cognizant is a global leader in building Life Science industry solutions on AWS. Cognizant’s expertise helps Life Science clients conduct drug discovery, manage clinical trials, engage in manufacturing and distribution activities, drive research and development of novel genetic-based treatments and companion diagnostics.



Cognizant’s long-standing relationship with AWS has created a pathway of endless possibilities that drive business ROI, deliver on desired outcomes, and ensure competitive edge and agility delivering over:

6,000 AWS certifications

100+ AWS customer launches

50,000+ applications migrated to AWS