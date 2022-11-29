Trust and Safety
Offerings
Protect your business, brand and customers
Maximize your online brand presence and potential with our trust and safety services. We have your back: monitoring user generated content and tracking your brand anywhere on the web, addressing trademark, piracy, copyright and disinformation issues before harm can be done.
Elevate your reputation and create a secure digital haven for your brand to flourish. Our teams can identify, verify, manage and monitor content across your platforms in any language and anywhere in the world. We expand your community’s access to new users and manage disinformation, misinformation and potentially toxic and damaging content.
- User-generated content – Communities, social media, search engines, marketplaces, gaming sites, user reviews and ratings.
- Cross-media monitoring – Audio and video, images, texts and articles, applications and APIs.
Secure your digital environment and safeguard users with Cognizant’s advanced fraud prevention and user safety solutions. We proactively identify and counteract unauthorized users, accounts and transactions using cutting-edge technologies and data analytics.
- Account security – Secure login, verification and protection against phishing and hacking.
- User identity management – Verification and compliance, including Know Your Customer (KYC).
- Financial fraud detection – Identification and elimination of fraudulent users, accounts and transactions including Anti-Money Laundering (AML) support.
Protect online platforms and intellectual property against impersonation, copyright violations and illegal consumption. Reinforce revenue streams, preserve content integrity and ensure compliance with advertising policies and marketplace regulations.
- Monetized content – Rights and royalties management, advertising policy compliance, marketplace integrity and policy management.
- Illegal products and services management – Country-specific policy management, gift card fraud prevention, promotions and returns fraud mitigation.
- Intellectual property protection – User and brand impersonation prevention, DMCA and copyright infringement monitoring and illegal trademark and logo usage prevention.
Boost the efficacy of all your trust and safety initiatives with AI-driven content intelligence. By combining human expertise with AI technologies, we can scale your program and speed your progress.
- Data annotation, labeling and enhancement
- Image and speech annotations
- Cross-category enhancement
- AI algorithm training/auto-moderation
- Anomaly detection and predictive modeling
- Optimizing content relevance
- Geotagging
- Bot deployment and optimization
- AI-based fraud detection models
