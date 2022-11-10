Skip to main content Skip to footer
Customer win

Client challenge

As part of its ambitious agenda to drive customer centricity, value and cost efficiency, a leading bank in ASEAN embarked on a five-year digital transformation journey. This comprehensive approach to digitize and simplify its products and processes would lead to a seamless and convenient banking experience for their customers and help the bank achieve sustainable financial returns.

While the bank has an existing suite of wealth management products, these were managed and had to be accessed in person—a difficult and challenging situation especially with the rollout of restrictive lockdown measures in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cognizant was chosen to:

  • Develop a web and mobile app with micro-services deployment.
  • Integrate the new mobile application dynamically to a myriad of sub-systems such as customer databases, customer preferences and existing account status. 
  • Implement agile project methodology and ensure the project was completed within 15 months. 

 

Our solution

The Cognizant solution that was deployed digitized and simplified the bank’s products and processes included: 

  • Building an engaging frontend portal, which was integrated with the bank’s Unit Trust backend distribution system.
  • Establishing straight-through-processing capabilities and portfolio analysis, allowing for improved wealth management advice to help valued customers enhance their portfolios.
  • Automating testing throughout the creation process to meet launch goals, minimize risks to existing processes and boost adherence to the solution blueprint. 

Project goals

  • Convenient wealth journey which is paperless, streamlined and seamless.
  • Increased op efficiencies and staff productivity based on digital-first banking processes.

Cognizant named PEAK Matrix® Leader

Everest Group ranked Cognizant a leader in its latest report, the PEAK Matrix® for Banking Operations, recognizing our commitment to business modernization.

Learn more

Faster and simpler

people-centric experiences