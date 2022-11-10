Client challenge

As part of its ambitious agenda to drive customer centricity, value and cost efficiency, a leading bank in ASEAN embarked on a five-year digital transformation journey. This comprehensive approach to digitize and simplify its products and processes would lead to a seamless and convenient banking experience for their customers and help the bank achieve sustainable financial returns.

While the bank has an existing suite of wealth management products, these were managed and had to be accessed in person—a difficult and challenging situation especially with the rollout of restrictive lockdown measures in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cognizant was chosen to:

Develop a web and mobile app with micro-services deployment.

Integrate the new mobile application dynamically to a myriad of sub-systems such as customer databases, customer preferences and existing account status.