Wherever you are on your journey, in whatever industry you are in—from aggregating vast points of data to building sophisticated AI models—Cognizant will meet you there. With our innovative offerings you will harness the power of data and AI to drive faster, predictive and proactive decisioning, all while educating the organization on your path forward.
Partner with a proven leader in responsible generative AI, and gain the intuitive technologies that help you collaborate, innovate and create the results you need to future-proof your business.
Experience the ease of organizing, accessing and deriving insights from your data, empowering your business to make informed decisions while maintaining compliance and safeguarding sensitive information. Trust us to navigate the complexities of data, turning them into opportunities for growth and innovation.
Seamlessly migrate legacy systems to a cloud-based architecture, unlocking unparalleled agility and scalability. Stay ahead in the digital landscape with a future-proof data ecosystem, tailored to meet the evolving demands of your business. Cognizant can also help you take advantage of Microsoft Fabric’s end-to-end, SaaS-based analytics solution with our Microsoft Fabric migration services.
Drive fast, accurate, and fact-based decisions from contextual and hyper-personalized data to get real business results. Cognizant elevates Business Intelligence beyond KPIs and dashboards to a world of outcome-oriented decisions by connecting data with AI-augmented BI.
Make AI the foundation for your business, automating everyday tasks and enabling rapid, prescriptive decision-making.
Cognizant operationalizes AI to reliably deliver efficiency, innovation and agility.
Wherever you are in your data maturity, we’ll align data strategy with your business outcomes to transform your organization.
Cognizant’s approach to data strategy enables co-existence between data innovation and renovation while reducing risk, insulating client impact and accelerating business value.
Traditional AI governance approaches are outdated and often ineffective. Our modern assurance solutions help you build trust in AI systems and free up time you can apply to setting thoughtful policy or managing current issues and unknown risks.
Cognizant’s AI Research Lab augments AI-based decision-making
Our research team is improving data and AI driven decision-making by creating new methods that integrate various AI types to model complex situations and suggest solutions optimized for specific performance indicators.
We partner with our clients to drive solutions for their most pressing problems, no matter where you are on your data and AI journey, we'll meet you there.
We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Over 85 strategic alliances, with world-leading companies, enable us to provide complete data and AI solutions to your business and IT challenges.
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including data and AI, is vast and growing.
