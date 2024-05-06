Rewire for AI

Skip to main content Skip to footer
A practical guide to implementing enterprise wide AI

INDUSTRY AI EBOOK

Leading the Future: AI-Driven Growth for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance in ASEAN

Imagine a world where you can understand your customers' needs better than they do. Thanks to AI, this is becoming a reality. 

From personalized recommendations to streamlined operations, AI is transforming products, services, and processes in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industries. 

POINT OF VIEW

Rewiring the enterprise for pervasive AI

AI is rapidly becoming a ubiquitous part of technology discussions and its potential to automate and enhance team capabilities has placed it under intense scrutiny.  
 
Amidst this hype, we offer clarity and practical insights, drawing from extensive experience in guiding clients through AI integration. We advocate for pervasive AI, which seamlessly integrates into workflows without disrupting user processes, enhancing rather than hindering productivity. 

In a recent survey of 2000 global companies, leaders remained enthusiastic about the exponential productivity and innovation boost generative AI can deliver.
But despite significant investments, enterprises face a reckoning as AI governance requirements, security risks, and legacy systems are slowing down scaled deployments.

$47M

average spend on generative AI per global enterprise in 2024

26%

are deploying generative AI in cross-enterprise use cases

76%

plan to use generative AI to create new revenue streams

70%

feel they are not moving fast enough

Focus areas for transformation

Position your business at the forefront of AI innovation – driving efficiency, unlocking new opportunities, and maintaining a competitive edge in the AI-powered future.

Legacy modernization

It's no longer just about efficiency—it's about staying power in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. 

Innovation

Software engineering is emerging as a true superpower, helping enterprises effect the change required to succeed.

AI governance

Organizations can leverage continuous, automated reviews of AI systems for better governance.

Multi-agent AI is set to revolutionize enterprise operations

AI agents that interact not only with humans but independently among themselves are already transforming business operations—and the technology’s potential is just beginning to be realized.

Streaks of lights

Manage, govern and scale AI deployments

Whether by simplifying and accelerating legacy modernization, reimagining and automating operations, infusing governance into AI workflows or simply helping you strengthen your organization's internal technology muscle, we partner with you to accelerate transformation, maximize productivity and propel innovation.

Cognizant Flowsource™

Give designers, engineers and product owners everything they need to build the software of tomorrow at speed, with a focus on business impact.

Cognizant Skygrade™

Skygrade is a “cloud done right” solution that enables organizations to unlock the full potential of hybrid and multicloud estates at enterprise scale.

Cognizant Neuro® AI

Cognizant’s Neuro AI platform services use tools, models and frameworks to accelerate responsible adoption of enterprise-grade generative AI. 

Data modernization

Get ready to take advantage of new opportunities with a future-proof data ecosystem.

Neuro® Edge


From chips and devices to application and business solution development, harness the power of AI at the edge.

AI business accelerators

Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes.

Neuro® IT Operations

Put AI-driven automation at the center of digital transformation with intelligent approach to IT operations.

Neuro® Business Processes

Accelerate the adoption, integration and orchestration of AI and automation technologies into your business processes and see results faster.

From AI vision to scale

Leaders must think beyond an opportunistic, bolt-on approach to plan and execute a new level of transformation.

AI-first success fundamentals

Rewire to mitigate disruption and gain efficiencies. Prasad Sankaran, EVP, Software & Platform Engineering shares his view.

The future of talent with AI

Using proprietary data we are helping clients assess the impact of generative AI on different occupations and evaluate cumulative productivity and augmentation opportunities.

Upgrade data for new opportunities

Modernizing data is a non-negotiable step towards growth with AI. Hear more from Naveen Sharma, Global Head of AI & Analytics.

Get pragmatic with software engineering

Start with the engine of change to create a flywheel of transformation. Mike Turner, VP, Software & Platform Engineering, shares how.

Cognizant’s AI Research Lab’s focus on Decision AI

“Cognizant’s AI Research Lab is enabling better decisions using data, analytics and AI to find the best balance of multiple, often conflicting goals. Our research is finding new ways to simulate and optimize very complex scenarios, using different forms of AI like evolutionary AI and generative AI, to recommend decision options.”   

— Babak Hodjat, Cognizant’s CTO for AI, who also leads the newly established AI Research Lab at Cognizant

Our research

Global gen AI momentum

Our global study reveals high levels of generative AI spending and leadership commitment with a new focus on productivity—but also an acute sense of moving too slowly.

By understanding the biggest global challenges of generative AI momentum, businesses can realize the full potential of this powerful technology.

Graphical representation of data
Think like an AI native

In just 2 years, generative AI pilots will progress to more widescale adoption.

By actively studying how AI-native businesses put AI into the core of their operations and technology, established companies can reap the benefits of thinking and acting like their newest competitors to prepare for an AI-enabled future.

Graphical representation of data
People and skills

We partnered with Oxford Economics to determine the level of impact AI-driven automation could have on jobs and created an exposure score for key occupations.

We also calculated a friction score, an indication of how easy it will be for individuals, currently in certain roles, to shift to other careers based on their current skills.

bubble chart

Rewire the enterprise for AI

Build the AI-enabled enterprise

Reimagining the enterprise for AI entails creating a strategy to realize disruptive customer propositions.

Early in the generative AI journey?

Read the HFS research to learn what advanced users would do differently if they started today!

Need a refresh on generative AI fundamentals?

Get a refresh on generative AI fundamentals, AI Ops and high-impact use cases with our Generative AI Handbook.

water drop
Responsible AI: 6 steps businesses should take now

Implementing responsible AI requires collaboration between the public and private sectors and the adoption of new practices within enterprises.

spiral shape

Take the first step

Let’s explore practical applications of generative AI for your business, and create impactful value—safely and responsibly.