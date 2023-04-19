Passer au contenu principal Skip to footer
Philips
The alliance combines Philips’ trusted HealthSuite Platform with Cognizant’s digital engineering expertise to bring digital health solutions at scale to the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Philips and Cognizant have formed a strategic alliance to develop end-to-end digital health solutions built upon the Philips HealthSuite Platform powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. This alliance will support the life sciences and healthcare industries as they orchestrate the future of digital health, shifting away from a focus on solutions for episodic and acute care to a new model of care that engages patients and caregivers to proactively manage health.

These new solutions will be supported by the Philips HealthSuite Platform, which is a secure, scalable, regulatory-compliant (HIPAA, GDPR and HITRUST) platform that offers industry-leading interoperability and plug-and-play integration for consumer devices and 100+ medical devices.

The Philips HealthSuite Platform and Cognizant’s digital engineering and human-centered design capabilities will enable end-to-end connectivity across the life sciences ecosystem—unlocking new insights and opportunities and supporting the goal to bring new solutions to patients faster than ever before.

philips partner logo
Helping our clients drive human-centered patient outcomes

Today’s life sciences and healthcare orgnizations must delivery both clinical efficacy and measureable outcomes—all while reducing costs and increasing speed-to-market.

Learn more
accelerate discovery
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Patients have evolving expectations and want to feel understood, cared for and enabled to take control of their health—whether participating in a clinical trial or living with a chronic condition. The Cognizant-Philips alliance will:

  • Deliver improved experiences for patients.
  • Help caregivers and patients better manage treatments.
  • Drive increased patient engagement and adherence.

Today’s biopharma and medical device organizations must deliver both clinical efficacy and measurable health outcomes—all while reducing costs and accelerating commercialization of healthcare solutions. The Cognizant-Philips alliance will:

  • Support improved health outcomes and value-based care.
  • Securely and compliantly collect, manage, analyze and apply data insights.
  • Speed time to market.

Integrated, connected devices, apps and data open new possibilities for clinical trial design, application of data insights and discovery of novel patient treatments. The Cognizant-Philips alliance will:

  • Enable seamless connectivity to the latest innovations across the ecosystem.
  • Improve collaboration within the enterprise and across strategic partners.
  • Empower the discovery and development of new services, devices, drugs, and therapies.
AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Premier Consulting Partner
Premier Consulting Partner
SHOWCASE

Our partnership at work

BLOG

How connected life sciences devices lead to continuous care
Learn more
smart watch heart rate

INTERVIEW ON DIGITAL

Delivering digital solutions that benefit patients, providers and payers
Learn more
helix

PERSPECTIVES

The individual as the foundation of healthcare data (part 1)
Learn more
taking a blood sample

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Philips

Poursuivre la discussion

Contactez-nous pour découvrir ce que la puissance de nos partenariats peut vous apporter.

Veuillez saisir votre nom.
Veuillez saisir une adresse e-mail valide.
Veuillez saisir un nom d'entreprise valide.
Veuillez saisir un numéro de téléphone valide.
Veuillez sélectionner la région.
Sélectionnez le type de demande.
Veuillez préciser votre demande.

Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de confidentialité et les Conditions d'utilisation de Google s'appliquent.