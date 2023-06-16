エージェント型AIの構築と拡張
自律型AIは、企業のオペレーションや価値創造のあり方を根本から再定義する可能性を秘めています。しかし、そのポテンシャルを真に引き出すには、単なる概念実証だけでは不十分です。必要なのは、安全性とコンプライアンスを遵守し、本番環境で求められる可観測性、ガードレール、監査性を備え、業界特有の業務知識と現場理解に基づき設計されたエージェントです。
コグニザントが実現してきたエージェント型AIの成果
エンタープライズ規模に対応するフルスタック・エージェント型システム
コグニザントは、エージェント型AIへのパラダイムシフトを通じて、ビジネスの再構想、人材の能力強化、そして企業固有のコンテキストという資産を活かした、持続的な競争優位の実現を支援します。
アジャイルかつ多角的なチームが、ビジネス変革のプロセスを伴走型で支援。業界特有の業務知識と現場理解を組み込む「コンテキストエンジニアリング」の専門家が、フルスタックのエージェント型ソリューションを提供し、持続的なROIの実現に必要な精度、ガバナンス、エンタープライズレベルの信頼性を確保します。
「The Agentic Effect 」ポッドキャスト
「The Agentic Effect」ポッドキャストでは、お客様や業界の有識者が実践的なエージェント型AIの導入について議論を交わしています。
Cognizant CEO’s vision on building smarter enterprises with AI agents
ラヴィ・クマール・S、コグニザントCEO
When AI agents make the call: Governing autonomy at scale
Benjamin Larsen, AI Safety Lead, WEF
Laying the groundwork for autonomous decision-making across agricultural operations
Patricio Salvatore La Rosa, Head of E2E Decision Science, Seed Production Innovation, Bayer | Paul Jarratt, Head of Thought leadership, Cognizant AI Lab
How Cognizant leveraged agentic AI to host and judge the world’s largest gen AI hackathon
Arumugam Kamaradassan, Head of Automation and AI Industrialization, Cognizant | Deepak Singh, Senior Data Scientist, Cognizant AI Lab
Enabling agentic AI: Why trust, ethics and partnership come first
Leo S. Mackay Jr. SVP, Ethics and Enterprise Assurance and Chief Audit Executive of Lockheed Martin
Designing for scale: Building the enterprise playbook for agentic AI
Kim Krogh Andersen, Product & Technology Group Executive at Telstra
Building a trust layer with AI agents
Krishna Gade, CEO of Fiddler
Without responsible AI, can multi-agent systems truly scale?
Lisa Bechtold, Zurich Insurance’s Global Head of AI Governance | Amir Banifatemi, Cognizant’s Chief Responsible AI Officer
The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)
Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant
The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)
Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant
モダナイゼーションによるAI価値の最大化
レガシーシステムには、まだ活用されていないインテリジェンスが埋もれています。既存アーキテクチャに閉じ込められたワークフロー、データシグナル、意思決定パターンの一つひとつが、本来はAI主導の成果創出を支えるコンテキストとなり得るものです。コグニザントの専門家は、そのコンテキストを解放し、ビジネスに必要なAIネイティブ基盤の構築を支援するとともに、投資から成果創出までのプロセスを加速させます。