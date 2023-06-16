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エージェント型AIの構築と拡張
お問い合わせ

エージェントを構築すること自体は、難しくありません。難しいのは、エンタープライズグレードのエージェントを構築することです。

自律型AIは、企業のオペレーションや価値創造のあり方を根本から再定義する可能性を秘めています。しかし、そのポテンシャルを真に引き出すには、単なる概念実証だけでは不十分です。必要なのは、安全性とコンプライアンスを遵守し、本番環境で求められる可観測性、ガードレール、監査性を備え、業界特有の業務知識と現場理解に基づき設計されたエージェントです。

コグニザントが実現してきたエージェント型AIの成果

英国金融機関

300%

初回コンテンツ承認率の大幅向上

処理時間を4週間から4分へ短縮

医療機関

90%+

異議申し立て・苦情対応プロセスにおけるトリアージ精度を向上

人材の75％を高付加価値な戦略業務へシフト

保険

98%

AIによる自動化に対する高評価

レポート作成時間を24％削減し、98％の高評価を獲得

バイオ医薬品企業

8X

異常検知・対応の迅速化

100時間以上の工数を削減し、データ精度を15％向上

通信事業者

$11M

マルチエージェント型請求システムによる年間コスト削減効果

月間90万ドルの削減と、財務プロセス迅速化による収益回収率向上を実現

 

ヘルスケア

85%

PDE処理時間の削減

手作業による処理時間を85％削減し、98％の精度を達成

エンタープライズ規模に対応するフルスタック・エージェント型システム

コグニザントは、エージェント型AIへのパラダイムシフトを通じて、ビジネスの再構想、人材の能力強化、そして企業固有のコンテキストという資産を活かした、持続的な競争優位の実現を支援します。

アジャイルかつ多角的なチームが、ビジネス変革のプロセスを伴走型で支援。業界特有の業務知識と現場理解を組み込む「コンテキストエンジニアリング」の専門家が、フルスタックのエージェント型ソリューションを提供し、持続的なROIの実現に必要な精度、ガバナンス、エンタープライズレベルの信頼性を確保します。

Neuro® AI Engineering

本番運用レベルのエージェント型AIを実用化

詳細はこちら
BASIS

エージェント型AIから戦略的価値を引き出す

詳細はこちら
Agent Foundry

AIエージェントによる、大規模な業務変革を実現

詳細はこちら
AIファクトリー

エンタープライズレベルの基盤上で、AIを構築・展開・運用

詳細はこちら
小規模言語モデル

より迅速かつ効率的に、業界特化型AIを構築

詳細はこちら
AIの信頼性保証

実運用レベルの品質保証でAIへの信頼を確立

詳細はこちら
Cognizant Autonomous Customer Engagement

AIでコンタクトセンターを変革

詳細はこちら

「The Agentic Effect 」ポッドキャスト

「The Agentic Effect」ポッドキャストでは、お客様や業界の有識者が実践的なエージェント型AIの導入について議論を交わしています。

Cognizant CEO’s vision on building smarter enterprises with AI agents

Cognizant CEO’s vision on building smarter enterprises with AI agents

ラヴィ・クマール・S、コグニザントCEO

When AI agents make the call: Governing autonomy at scale

When AI agents make the call: Governing autonomy at scale

Benjamin Larsen, AI Safety Lead, WEF

Laying the groundwork for autonomous decision-making across agricultural operations

Laying the groundwork for autonomous decision-making across agricultural operations

Patricio Salvatore La Rosa, Head of E2E Decision Science, Seed Production Innovation, Bayer | Paul Jarratt, Head of Thought leadership, Cognizant AI Lab

How Cognizant leveraged agentic AI to host and judge the world’s largest gen AI hackathon

How Cognizant leveraged agentic AI to host and judge the world’s largest gen AI hackathon

Arumugam Kamaradassan, Head of Automation and AI Industrialization, Cognizant | Deepak Singh, Senior Data Scientist, Cognizant AI Lab

Enabling agentic AI: Why trust, ethics and partnership come first

Enabling agentic AI: Why trust, ethics and partnership come first

Leo S. Mackay Jr. SVP, Ethics and Enterprise Assurance and Chief Audit Executive of Lockheed Martin

Designing for scale: Building the enterprise playbook for agentic AI

Designing for scale: Building the enterprise playbook for agentic AI

Kim Krogh Andersen, Product & Technology Group Executive at Telstra

Building a trust layer with AI agents

Building a trust layer with AI agents

Krishna Gade, CEO of Fiddler

Without responsible AI, can multi-agent systems truly scale?

Without responsible AI, can multi-agent systems truly scale?

Lisa Bechtold, Zurich Insurance’s Global Head of AI Governance | Amir Banifatemi, Cognizant’s Chief Responsible AI Officer

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)

Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)

Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant

モダナイゼーションによるAI価値の最大化

レガシーシステムには、まだ活用されていないインテリジェンスが埋もれています。既存アーキテクチャに閉じ込められたワークフロー、データシグナル、意思決定パターンの一つひとつが、本来はAI主導の成果創出を支えるコンテキストとなり得るものです。コグニザントの専門家は、そのコンテキストを解放し、ビジネスに必要なAIネイティブ基盤の構築を支援するとともに、投資から成果創出までのプロセスを加速させます。

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