コミュニケーション
お問い合わせ

顧客が支持するネットワークの最適化と収益化

新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大により、ケーブル会社や通信事業者にとっての新たなビジネス機会が明らかになってきました。リモートでの仕事、学習、遊びが日常となった今、より快適なデジタルライフを過ごすためには、信頼できる接続性が欠かせません。コグニザントの専門チームは、市場投入までの時間短縮を実現するソフトウェアソリューション、エンジニアリング、バーティカル市場向けのB2B機能を提供し、通信事業者の成功を支援します。
事例
モバイルチャネルの利用率が150%上昇

大手通信事業者が、コグニザントと革新的な成果報酬型契約を締結し、フロントエンドの完全デジタル化を実現した事例をご紹介します。

sparkling mobile phone
30秒で見積もりを作成

とある大手通信事業者は、インテリジェント・プロセス・オートメーション (IPA) を活用して、見積書を数秒で発送し、平均処理時間 (AHT) を90%削減することに成功しました。

pointing at a tablet showing charts
Bell Media、ストリーミングサービスの迅速な市場投入を実現

ストリーミングプラットフォームを最適化し、継続的な改善を慣習化することで、Bell Mediaは導入に要する時間を70%短縮することに成功しました。

family watching tv

“Cognizant Contino continuously recommended small changes that the team could adopt ‘yesterday’.They took our suggestion to have Bell Media team members lead the weekly demos, which was a great success.I could sense that there was buy-in to the idea and understanding of how to apply the new practices.”

- Eloi Minka, Director, Content Ingest & Delivery, Bell Media

“Cognizant Contino paired with members of our technical team to tackle specific problems in our environment and deliver solutions together.They were focused on our needs from day one, rather than one-size-fits-all advice.Cognizant Contino was able to make impactful progress in a very short time.”

- Sunny Choe, Director Digital PMO & Product Delivery, Bell Media

各種通信向けサービス

成長を牽引するデジタルイノベーション

コグニザントは大手プロバイダと提携し、ケーブルおよび衛星放送事業者のデジタルイノベーションと成長促進を支援します。当社は、業界専門知識と精緻なインサイトを活用し、パーソナライズされたオムニチャネル体験をシームレスに提供することで、プリファレンスの作成とビジネスの成長を支援します。コグニザントが提供する幅広いD2Cサービス機能は、効率性の向上と収益性の最適化を実現します。

需要に対応するための変革

ネットワークサービスの需要は、かつてないほど高まっています。インテリジェントなソフトウェアドリブン・ネットワークは、コスト効率を高めながら、新たな収益モデルを構築し成長を実現するための鍵となります。コグニザントは、経営コンサルティング、デジタルインテグレーション、パーソナライズされたビジネスサービスを通じて、通信事業者からマルチサービス・プロバイダへの転換を支援します。

高品質なエクスペリエンスの実現

消費者はいつでも高速な接続を期待しています。5Gの普及に伴い、あらゆる場所でブロードバンドが利用可能になり、家庭内や外出先で新しいタイプのサービスへの需要が生まれています。コグニザントの専門チームは、デジタルテクノロジー、ネットワーク、テスト、請求・注文処理の改善など、消費者の期待に応えるために、ワイヤレス通信事業者と提携しています。

事例

各業界での取り組み

通信

チャットボットでコールセンターの業務量を16%削減
telecom-infrastructure-provider-improves-contact-center

通信

プロセスの簡素化とアジャイルDevOpsで5億ドルを削減
通信

1年でネットプロモータースコア (NPS) を10ポイント向上させた通信事業者
ソートリーダーシップ

最新提言

コミュニケーションサービスにおける見積もりから入金までのプロセスのスピードアップと改善

即時対応が当たり前の世界において、見積もりから入金までのプロセスに時間がかかると、コミュニケーションサービス・プロバイダの機会と収益損失につながります。コグニザントは、デジタル時代のための優れたオーバーホールに関するアドバイスを提供します。

ヨーロッパの通信企業はどのようにAIを駆使して価値を引き出しているのか？

新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大によって大きく様変わりした状況を踏まえて、ヨーロッパの通信企業は、AIを優先し、よりデータを重視した意思決定を行っています。

5G + IoT = ビジネス機会

通信サービス事業者は、様々な業界のユーザーが生成する膨大な量のIoTデータを活用して、獲得したインサイトを高度な業種別ソリューションへと変換することができます。

ソフトウェアエンジニアリング: より優れたCXの創出

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングの変革は、ビジネスのアジリティを高め、特別なエクスペリエンスや最先端の製品を迅速に開発するための鍵となります。

multiple screens
リモート環境におけるアジリティ: コラボレーション・プロセスの適用

リモートワーク中心の今日、アジャイルの初心者は、プレッシャーのかかる環境で、学びながら働くことになります。バーチャル環境で機能する開発手法の導入手順をご紹介します。

「ジェネレーション・ナウ（Z世代、Y世代）」の期待に応える: 常時アクセス可能なインテリジェントでパーソナライズされたデジタル接続

当社では、接続性、コンテンツ、コマースに対するY世代とZ世代のアプローチについて検証を行いました。その結果、両世代が何を意識し、何を期待しているのか、新たな事実が明らかになりました。

person looking at phone
レジリエントで収益性の高いストリーミングビジネスの構築

視聴者維持率の高いコンテンツ制作におけるデータの役割について、AWSとGracenoteのエキスパートがコグニザントと議論を交わします。

ハイパーパーソナライゼーションおよび予測的かつ実行可能なインサイトを実現

コグニザントのカスタマージャーニー分析ソリューションは、価値を高める優れたエクスペリエンスの創出を支援します。

collage of icons
予測不能な市場を勝ち抜くためのアジリティ

コグニザント・マーケティング・オペレーションズは、スピード、スケールおよび再現性を備えた適切なエクスペリエンスの提供を目指す通信事業者向けに、費用対効果の高いアプローチを提案します。

マーケティングオペレーション
コネクテッド・プレイスの実現に向けて

建物のスマート化が進んでいます。コストの削減、運用の改善、CXの強化を実現するための最適な施設管理方法とは？

コネクテッド・プレイス
コネクティビティを超えた成長

Cognizant Digital Services Marketplaceは、コネクティビティ、パートナー、B2B顧客を統合する唯一の統合プラットフォームで、新たな市場への迅速な参入を支援します。

コネクティビティを超えて

ニュース

コグニザントの最新ニュースを見る

通信マネジメント

リーダーシップ

長瀬厚史

通信・メディア＆テクノロジークライアントパートナー

ご相談ください

最新のデジタルテクノロジーを活用することで、持続的な成長を実現することができるとコグニザントは信じています。お問い合わせをお待ちしています。

