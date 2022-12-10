コミュニケーション
“Cognizant Contino continuously recommended small changes that the team could adopt ‘yesterday’.They took our suggestion to have Bell Media team members lead the weekly demos, which was a great success.I could sense that there was buy-in to the idea and understanding of how to apply the new practices.”
- Eloi Minka, Director, Content Ingest & Delivery, Bell Media
“Cognizant Contino paired with members of our technical team to tackle specific problems in our environment and deliver solutions together.They were focused on our needs from day one, rather than one-size-fits-all advice.Cognizant Contino was able to make impactful progress in a very short time.”
- Sunny Choe, Director Digital PMO & Product Delivery, Bell Media
各種通信向けサービス
成長を牽引するデジタルイノベーション
コグニザントは大手プロバイダと提携し、ケーブルおよび衛星放送事業者のデジタルイノベーションと成長促進を支援します。当社は、業界専門知識と精緻なインサイトを活用し、パーソナライズされたオムニチャネル体験をシームレスに提供することで、プリファレンスの作成とビジネスの成長を支援します。コグニザントが提供する幅広いD2Cサービス機能は、効率性の向上と収益性の最適化を実現します。
需要に対応するための変革
ネットワークサービスの需要は、かつてないほど高まっています。インテリジェントなソフトウェアドリブン・ネットワークは、コスト効率を高めながら、新たな収益モデルを構築し成長を実現するための鍵となります。コグニザントは、経営コンサルティング、デジタルインテグレーション、パーソナライズされたビジネスサービスを通じて、通信事業者からマルチサービス・プロバイダへの転換を支援します。
高品質なエクスペリエンスの実現
消費者はいつでも高速な接続を期待しています。5Gの普及に伴い、あらゆる場所でブロードバンドが利用可能になり、家庭内や外出先で新しいタイプのサービスへの需要が生まれています。コグニザントの専門チームは、デジタルテクノロジー、ネットワーク、テスト、請求・注文処理の改善など、消費者の期待に応えるために、ワイヤレス通信事業者と提携しています。
