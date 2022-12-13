クラウドソリューション

Large enterprises need to make their IT infrastructure and processes cloud ready today to reap the full benefits tomorrow.Core Infrastructure Management (CIM) is a broad offering that enables businesses to extract value from existing systems by modernizing technology, reimagining processes and transforming user experiences.

From networking to data-center consolidation and hybrid cloud implementations, CIM encompasses a complete “cloud-smart” strategy.An agile IT infrastructure enables you to scale and adapt to changing needs within a secure hybrid or pure cloud platform.