クラウドソリューション
お問い合わせ

Outcome-based cloud business solutions

Cloud solutions are the fastest and most effective way to innovate and run your business today.Respond and adapt immediately to changes in your industry with real-time reporting and customized, buyer-focused user experiences.
Move processing power exactly where it’s needed by bringing all your IT resources into one secure cloud solution platform.
Why it’s better to be ‘cloud-smart’ than ‘cloud-first’

Cloud smart means finding the right balance of public, private or hybrid cloud that benefits your business the most.

詳細はこちら

製品・サービス

A foundation for transformation

Large enterprises need to make their IT infrastructure and processes cloud ready today to reap the full benefits tomorrow.Core Infrastructure Management (CIM) is a broad offering that enables businesses to extract value from existing systems by modernizing technology, reimagining processes and transforming user experiences.

From networking to data-center consolidation and hybrid cloud implementations, CIM encompasses a complete “cloud-smart” strategy.An agile IT infrastructure enables you to scale and adapt to changing needs within a secure hybrid or pure cloud platform.

詳細はこちら

Accelerate cloud strategies and results

Cognizant’s industry experience and expertise across critical platforms makes us the trusted digital partner to drive and deliver results.

CIMM combines market-leading talent, innovative methods, IP and thought leadership to enable industry-focused business outcomes and user engagement.

Cloud-driven business transformation is not only central to Cognizant’s approach but also to your ability to adapt and succeed in dynamic markets.Starting with a modern infrastructure, we simplify and recalibrate cloud strategies to maximize outcomes for our clients.

詳細はこちら

Improve workplace intelligence

Cognizant® WorkNext Digital Workplace Services accelerate the move from traditional work environments to a completely modern workplace.Onboarding new users is quick and intelligent with self-healing software and adoptive self-service capabilities.

Cognizant Digital Workplace Services can increase productivity, enhance user retention and improve outcomes for your business.Drive innovation in your business by tapping our extensive background in cloud workplace, AI/ML, analytics, modern collaboration, platform integrations and automation.

詳細はこちら

アナリストによる評価

12

Analyst awards in 12 months

6x

Named leader in cloud service

 

5

Winner across five cloud solution platform categories

Core Infra Management

ISG Provider Lens: Next Gen Private / Hybrid Cloud—DC Services & Solutions US—Leader

Cloud Management

ISG Provider Lens: Microsoft Ecosystems US—Leader

Digital Workplace

Gartner Magic Quadrant: Managed Workplace Services NA—Leader

HFS announced Cognizant #4 Hyperscaler Cloud Services Provider

Scored top 5 in 5 Categories for Innovation Capability and Ability to Execute

- Marketing and thought leadership
- IP and accelerators
- Investments and roadmap
- Partnerships
- Pricing and commercial models

Rated #3 for Outstanding voice of the customer

各業界での取り組み

教育

Oxford University Press accelerates digital transformation
続きを読む

消費財

Digital overhaul improves operational efficiency and agility
続きを読む

メディア& エンタテインメント

Engineering AMF1 to act on intuition
続きを読む

保険

One-click resiliency for Swiss Re on Microsoft Azure
続きを読む

旅行&ホスピタリティ

Digital modernization streamlines worldwide sales reporting
続きを読む

通信

SailGP gets more fans on board with intuition engineered
続きを読む
ビジネスインテリジェンス

新着の出版物

ホワイトペーパー

How an integrated cloud management platform cuts costs while increasing agility

Through a “single pane of glass” for multi-cloud management, organizations can significantly increase their productivity, lower the total cost of ownership of cloud management tools, and cut release cycle times from weeks to as little as an hour.

続きを読む

パースペクティブ

API modernization: A novel approach pays dividends

Migrating from integration-platform-as-a-service environments to AWS public cloud can enable greater flexibility, faster time-to-market, better user experience and lower cost.Interestingly, the approach we used to assist a global data provider can be applied to nearly any company seeking to move from IPaaS to a public cloud.

続きを読む

ビデオ

Why some cloud-smart solutions need to be hybrid

Blindly putting everything in the cloud isn’t a strategy anymore.Join industry experts for a deep dive cloud conversation.

動画を見る

Cognizant cloud expertise

We work with all the major cloud providers through dedicated hyperscaler business groups to offer full-stack skills and capabilities.Together, we assemble the skilled teams, software and platforms to enable secure cloud solutions that accelerate growth in your business.

Cloud partner awards

We work closely with our partners to shape the future for our joint clients.Together, we reimagine processes and transform experiences to deliver client-centric outcomes.Here are a few of our most recent partnership awards.

Microsoft

2022 US Partner of the Year Awards

- Media and Communications

- Dynamics 365 Customer Insights & Marketing

- SAP on Azure

続きを読む
Google Cloud

2021 Specialization Partner of the Year in Data Management

続きを読む
Microsoft

2022 Canada Impact Awards

- AI Impact Award

- Tech Intensity – Services Impact Award

続きを読む
AWS

2021 Awarded Most Customer Obsessed Mission-Based Win

続きを読む

ご相談ください

最新のデジタルテクノロジーを活用することで、持続的な成長を実現することができるとコグニザントは信じています。お問い合わせをお待ちしています。

