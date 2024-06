Finance, Risques et Conformité

Climate change has created a sense of emergency throughout the world and businesses are now more than ever liable on how they address this threat. Over the last decade, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria have become major indicators within Financial Services firms to help embrace this new reality. We focus here on climate risk management for the Financial Services Industry. How can it affect financial obligations fulfilment? How to adjust risk management? This goes far beyond reputation and we hereby wish to give an overview of what firms need to consider in order to embrace this challenge.